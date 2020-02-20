Sturgill Simpson, Jennifer Nettles among country concerts coming to Charleston

Get your wallets ready. Here are some of the big names in country music touring through the Charleston area.

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Hardy will be swinging through Charleston on "The Center Point Road Tour."

You can "Die a Happy Man" during an "Unforgettable" night with Rhett, who has won three Academy of Country Music Awards and two Country Music Association Awards. Rhett grew up knowing Tim McGraw and Brooks & Dunn and has written songs for Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line in addition to releasing his own music.

The country singers will be in town at 7:30 p.m. June 18 at Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.

Tickets, which are $60.50 and up, are available now at the venue box office or through Ticketmaster at http://bit.ly/ThomasRhettCHS2020.

Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

The "Cowboy Man" himself is cominvg to "This Old Porch."

Outlaw country crooner and record producer Lyle Lovett will be playing an acoustic show with blues rocker John Hiatt at 8 p.m. May 15 at the Gaillard. Lovett's music career spans 14 albums and fuses country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues into one storytelling sound.

Tickets, ranging from $52.50 to $82.50, are on sale now at gaillardcenter.org.

Jennifer Nettles

"All I Wanna Do" is get "Stuck Like Glue" with Jennifer Nettles during her show at the Volvo Car Stadium. You "Just Might" "Stay" for the encore from this "Babe," who has six Country Music Awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards and three Grammys.

She is in country duo Sugarland, and also has a Charleston connection with her role as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone in "The Righteous Gemstones," Danny McBride's locally filmed HBO show. She sings hit track from the show, "Misbehavin'."

Her show is at 8:30 p.m. April 11, and tickets are $75 at the venue box office or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/event/2D00582DAC37769D.

Sturgill Simpson & Tyler Childers

Sturgill Simpson is out on his "A Good Look'n Tour," which has a stop at 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

"Make Art Not Friends" and "Sing Along" at this show, which also features special guest Tyler Childers. "Charleston Girl" is a real song in Childers' catalog, by the way, though he's talking about West Virginia not South Carolina. Still, close enough!

Simpson has won four Americana Music Awards, a Grammy and a UK Americana Award.

Tickets are $49.50 and up and available at northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com and via Ticketmaster.