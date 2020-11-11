Steeplechase of Charleston leaping COVID-19 hurdles on Sunday

Just like the NBA, Major League Baseball and college football, the sport of steeplechase racing has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Steeplechase Association's spring calendar was wiped out, and race meets in Aiken and Charlotte had to resort to "virtual meets." At the Aiken event in May, fans were encouraged to use "stick horses" for an on-line event.

“Every year, the Steeplechase brings people from Aiken and all over the country to socialize, tailgate, and show off those amazing hats, bow ties, and pants,” said Jessica Miller, Aiken Steeplechase’s event manager. “Even though we couldn’t hold the event this year, we still wanted a way for people to enjoy the atmosphere of the event.”

That backstory makes Sunday's Steeplechase of Charleston, at Stono Ferry, even more special. The event, which is produced by The Post and Courier's parent company, is the final one on the NSA's 2020 calendar, but only the second of the year to feature spectators on-site.

"It's been a tough go," said Toby Edwards, who is the race director for Steeplechase of Charleston, and also manages two other events. "All our spring meets were canceled, all the way through late June. We were able to have some events in Virginia under heavy COVID-19 restrictions, which basically meant no crowd participation."

The Steeplechase of Charleston applied to the S.C. Department of Commerce for an event exception, which was granted. Ticket sales have been limited to 50 percent of the 60-acre facility's total capacity.

Among the safety guidelines in place for the event:

Each dedicated tailgate space will accommodate a group of up to five guests. Each party is encouraged to stay with their own party.

Ticketholders planning to join a tailgate group (but arriving separately) must use a ride share service to the Stono Ferry track, as no guest parking will be available on site. All ticketholders will be part of a tailgate arrangement; the 2020 Steeplechase cannot accommodate single-ticket holders unattached to a tailgate party.

Guests will pack their own food and beverages to be enjoyed on race day; special catering services are available for hire for individuals or groups purchasing hospitality tents.

A wide-open vendor village will offer shopping and entertainment in a 100 percent touchless environment.

The event will feature double the number of sanitation stations and restroom facilities available last year, each of which will be cleaned regularly.

Masks will be required of all individuals any time they leave their dedicated space.

"Steeplechasing is traditionally a fun day out for the family," Edwards said. "So with no crowds and no racing, it's been tough for everybody. That's why we're excited to finally be able to invite the general public out for a great day of racing in Charleston."

The Steeplechase of Charleston will feature five races and $65,000 in purse winnings up for grabs, including the $25,000 Alston Cup. Go to steeplechaseofcharleston.com for information.