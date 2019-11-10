What could be more fun than a beautiful November day spent watching fast horses, talking to your friends, noshing from tailgate parties and doing a little outdoor shopping? And don't forget the Ferris wheel.
That's all happening at the Steeplechase of Charleston on Sunday at Stono Ferry in Hollywood. The races are on and six horse races, five over jumps, fill the card, with the new Alston Cup featured as the $25,000 prize. That's a race for 3-year-old horses and one lucky owner and trainer will get to kiss the historic cup that has been handed down for eight generations of the Alston family.
The races are 2.38 miles, which means they will be going around the course twice, so there's plenty of thrill to watch as 1,200-pound Thoroughbreds jump seven fences, all while the jockeys elbow for space at the front of the pack. Horse racing is dangerous as well as thrilling, so you will hold your breath as the horses thunder past you, sailing over the fences with grace, and sometimes bumping into each other.
The races start at 1 p.m., but you will want to be there much earlier than that to get your tailgate party settled, have a bit of fun strolling through the Vendor Village and scoping out your spot along the rail to watch the horses. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed man and woman, best dressed family, and the ever popular most creative outfit. Then there are the prizes for best tailgate party.
New this year is the Mystery Air Drop where iPhone users may be randomly chosen to receive one of 6 sponsored prizes after each race.
This meet is the last of the season for the National Steeplechase Association and has a total prize money of about $100,000 and two championships are at stake for the coveted yearly trophies: Champion Jockey and Champion Trainer. They have been racing at 43 meets since the season began in Aiken in March. There are steeplechase meets all season up and down the East Coast and this is the final one.
But the day is more than just the racing. It's packed with family fun, so it's great to bring the kids. In the Family Fun zone there will be a giant Ferris wheel, corn hole games, horseshoes and ax throwing, as well as bands and pony rides for the little ones. And if you really want to get into the spirit of the horse racing, there are the pony hop races in between the horse races. If you want to see your significant other face plant on the tubby plastic ponies, this is what you want to do.
In the Vendor Village, look for a variety of items from hats to jewelry, sweetgrass baskets and, yes, the saucy bowties that the men are wearing with their preppy shirts. It's a great place to wander with friends as you explore the grounds of the race course.
The Post and Courier purchased the Steeplechase of Charleston this year, and P.J. Browning, publisher of the newspaper, said the plan is to build on the success of the event over the past few years. It benefits the newspaper's Good Cheer Fund, which helps people in need and distributes funds to seven community organizations to help.