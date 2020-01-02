Museum Mile Month

It’s not “The Green Mile” or “8 Mile,” nor is it a four-minute mile. It’s downtown Charleston’s Museum Mile and this super-sweet steal-of-a-deal is good through the month of January. Along this mile on Meeting Street are six museums, five nationally renowned historic homes, four scenic parks, a Revolutionary War powder magazine and a number of historic houses of worship and public buildings.

With the one flat-price pass ($25 general; $10 ages 12 and younger), you gain admission to 13 sites, as opposed to paying separate ticket fees at each venue.

The Aiken-Rhett House, built in 1820, is considered one of the best-preserved townhouse complexes in the country. The property was expanded by Gov. and Mrs. William Aiken Jr. in the 1830s and the 1850s and offers a portrait of urban life in antebellum Charleston.

The Charleston Museum, founded in 1773 and referred to as “America’s First Museum,” focuses on the natural and cultural history of the South Carolina Lowcountry with its collections, exhibitions and related programming.

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is “a world of discovery” for children 10 years and younger, where “play inspires creativity and lifelong exploration,” focusing on science, art and the environment.

The Confederate Museum at Market Hall opened in 1899 with the work of Charleston Chapter No. 4, United Daughters of the Confederacy, whose members collected relics and war-time possessions from former Confederate soldiers and officers for preservation.

The Edmonston-Alston House was constructed in 1825, enhanced in 1838 and looks out directly into the Charleston Harbor, the vantage point from which Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard observed the bombardment of Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861.

The Gibbes Museum of Art, which opened in 1905, houses collections of American art that incorporate the story of Charleston, connecting “the city and region’s artistic past to a vibrant contemporary art scene.”

The Heyward-Washington House, built in 1772, was home to Thomas Heyward Jr., one of the four South Carolina signers of the Declaration of Independence. Heyward was a leader and artillery officer with the South Carolina militia during the Revolutionary War. President George Washington used the home during his week-long stay in Charleston in May 1791.

The Joseph Manigault House was the city house for the Manigault family, prosperous rice planters and merchants during the 18th century, who descended from French Huguenots who fled religious persecution in Europe in the late 1600s and went to become one of the leading families in South Carolina.

The Nathaniel Russell House was built in the early 1800s and has been regarded as one of the finest of its era, with geometrically shaped rooms, elaborate plasterwork ornamentation, formal gardens and a signature three-story free-flying staircase.

The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, completed in 1771, has been a commercial exchange, custom house, post office, city hall, military headquarters and museum, and has previously been property of the British, United States, Confederate and Charleston city governments.

The Old Slave Mart Museum has been in operation since 1938 and is an African American museum, staffed by individuals who can trace their ancestry to enslaved people of Charleston.

The Powder Magazine, completed in 1713, is South Carolina’s oldest government building. It was used as an arsenal from 1713-48, as well as during the American Revolution in defense of the city.

The South Carolina Historical Society Museum features interactive exhibits on the people, places and movements that shaped the state of South Carolina and the nation.

Additional sites along the mile, that don’t require admission, are the Washington Light Infantry and the Postal Museum (corner of Meeting and Broad). The houses of worship include Second Presbyterian, Citadel Square Baptist Church, Mother Emanuel AME, Trinity United Methodist, Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim, St. Johannes Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Mary of the Annunciation, the Circular Congregational Church, St. Philip’s, the French Huguenot Church, St. Michael’s, First (Scots) Presbyterian and First Baptist.

WHEN: January 2020

WHERE: Various sites along and directly off Meeting St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $25 general; $10 ages 12 and younger

MORE INFO: 843-722-2996 or bit.ly/2QcURpQ (Charleston Museum), charlestonsmuseummile.org

Harlem Globetrotters

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters bounce their way back to the North Charleston Coliseum on Thursday, with their "Pushing the Limits” world tour, touting “bigger moments and memories” with the Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year on tour.

The Globetrotters exhibition basketball team was founded in 1926, won a World Basketball Championship in 1940, and was home to Wilt Chamberlain from 1958-59. It exploded with popularity in the 1970s and 1980s. Their games are a combination of athleticism, theater and family-friendly comedy.

The Globetrotters currently hold 21 world records and will attempt a new one at each game. In many markets, attendees will be wowed with the legendary pre-game “Magic Circle” ball handling warm-up in the dark with a glow-in-the-dark basketball. Also new this tour is “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the players.

Pre-game, there will be the “Magic Pass” event, where fans can go onto the court for pictures and autographs, as well as learn how to spin a basketball on their finger like the pros.

This year’s roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisolm, as well as female stars TNT Lister and Torch George.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Jan. 2

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $20-$80+

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Save the Light Oyster Roast

The history of the Morris Island Lighthouse at Folly Beach is a bit of a roller coaster ride. In 1673, it was a mere “navigation aid,” simply a raised metal pan filled with pitch and set on fire at night to alert sailors of the nearby harbor. The first actual structure was built to 42 feet in height in 1767, and was replaced by a 102-foot big-boy tower in 1838, but that was destroyed in 1862 so Union troops wouldn’t benefit from its role as a lookout. A new lighthouse was built in 1876, but by 1938 was at the water’s edge. The housing unit was dismantled, and the light became automated. The lighthouse was decommissioned in 1962, replaced and sold to a private citizen. Save the Light Inc. purchased the lighthouse 17 years after it was named to the historic register and has since been working on its preservation plan.

The annual Save the Light oyster roast fundraiser is Sunday at Bowens Island, featuring all-you-can-eat oysters, chili from 82 Queen, hot dogs from Swig & Swine, chicken bog, beer, wine and more. The Shakin’ Martinis, Dixie Divas and King Tide Rising will provide the musical entertainment and there will be raffles and merchandise sales. All proceeds will go to the restoration and preservation of the lighthouse.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 5

WHERE: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, James Island

PRICE: $45-$50

MORE INFO: 843-633-0099, bit.ly/39vkDxd