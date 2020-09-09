Splashing dogs, sweet tea and a Butterfly Bash for your Charleston weekend

And on the eighth day …

“And on the eighth day, God made sweet tea,” according to S.C. rockers Cravin’ Melon, which I am in total agreement with and say every time the Sweet Tea Festival rolls around. Summerville DREAM is reimagining things a bit this year (virus!), so get ready for its Sweetest Week Ever.

Starting Monday, historic downtown Summerville will stretch out its annual celebration over five days and spread it out over more locations to more easily encourage social-distancing among attendees.

In addition to musical performances, an art exhibit, scavenger hunt and community art project that will take place each evening, particular shops will have their own workshops or demonstrations offered throughout the week.

Entertainment will be provided by the Summerville Orchestra, Flowertown Players, Eric Barnett, Michael Freund (pronounced “friend”), Dan Riley, Joshua Jarman, Forty Mile Detour and Paul Stone and Fleming Moore. There will be a special yoga session on Tuesday, sweet tea tasting on Thursday and Food Truck Friday at the Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce on — you guessed it — Friday.

All details can be found on Summerville DREAM’s website.

WHEN: Sept. 14-18

WHERE: Primarily Hutchinson Square and downtown shops, with a few events at Short Central, Summerville

MORE INFO: 843-821-7260, summervilledream.org/sweet-tea-festival.html

Butterfly Bash

“The caterpillar does all the work but the butterfly gets all the publicity.” — George Carlin

Magnolia Plantation & Gardens will host its second Butterfly Bash on Saturday, a celebration of butterflies, bumblebees, pollinators and wildflowers. This scaled down and socially-distanced event in the Children’s Garden isn’t just for the kiddos, though. There will be guest speakers and special programs for “butterfly enthusiasts of all ages."

Attendees are encouraged to dress up “in your best butterfly or pollinator costume.” For the uninitiated, birds, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, beetles, wasps and small mammals are also pollinators, so have some fun with that one!

WHEN: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 12

WHERE: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

PRICE: Free with general garden admission: $20 adult, $10 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger

MORE INFO: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com, bit.ly/2ZkNvEG

Go ‘head and let the dogs out

A sign that it’s officially the end of summer, it’s time again to pack up the pooch and head to Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston for Dog Day Afternoon on Sunday. Slides and plunge pools will be closed, of course, but pleasant pups can enjoy the Lazy River, Big Kahuna Wave Pool and Otter Bay Kiddie Pool areas.

Sign up in advance for one of two available sessions, as there will be no registration at the gate. Female dogs in heat and doggies under six months old will not be permitted, and dogs must be up-to-date on all necessary vaccinations.

Concessions will be available for purchase for those of the two-legged variety, and fresh water will be available for those of the four-legged variety. Plan to social distance and wear your mask.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Sept. 13

WHERE: Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

PRICE: $12 per dog (nothing additional for pet owners)

MORE INFO: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1182/Dog-Day-Afternoon

Stream music from the comfort of home

Awendaw Green will continue livestreaming its Tiny Deck Music Series on Wednesdays through the rest of September. This week will feature alt. country/Americana artist Nathan Kornegay out of North Carolina, local multi-genre musician Nick Collins and country artist Lowcountry Steve.

Future performers include Melanie Devaney, Grover Windham, Mike Freund (pronounced “friend”), Cody Newman and Don Merkle.

Concerts can be watched via Awendaw Green’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram sites, and a virtual tip jar can be found via PayPal and Venmo.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 16

MORE INFO: awendawgreen.com

The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will premiere “Trumpet Legends: A Celebration of Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and Louis Armstrong” on Saturday. It was filmed on location at Firefly Distillery on Aug. 31.

In the early days of jazz, “trumpet was king,” according to the CJO, and under the direction of Robert Lewis, the orchestra pays homage to these iconic masters of the instrument.

Selected performers include Mark Sterbank, Matthew White, Cameron Handel, Kevin Hackler, Ken Foberg, Gerald Gregory, Kevin Hamilton (of Ranky Tanky) and Ron Wiltrout. Musical selections have been arranged by current or former CJO members.

Side note: The CJO will present the same program at the Live at Firefly socially-distanced series event at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Firefly Distillery near Park Circle in North Charleston ($30).

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12

PRICE: $10

MORE INFO: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com/event

The Gaillard Center will present “An Evening with Brendan James” on Thursday. James, a Lowcountry pop/folk musician who was signed by Capitol Records at age 25 and by Universal Records several years later, will perform songs from his new album, “Leap Taken.”

He has collaborated or toured with superstars John Legend, Carly Simon, Keb’ Mo’, Cat Stevens and John Mayer, and his songs tend to make relatively common appearances in major television shows and films (15 so far).

Side note: This is also a socially-distanced in-person event if you prefer that route ($30).

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

PRICE: $10

MORE INFO: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Drive-in roundup

On Friday night, Holy City Drive-In in Mount Pleasant will screen “American Sniper” (R), starring Bradley Cooper as U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle and on Saturday night, family favorite “Despicable Me” (PG). Films can be watched from your car or on the lawn. No coolers permitted, but food and beverages will be available for purchase.

WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 11-12

WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $8-$12

MORE INFO: 843-421-4408, holycitydrivein.com

Moonlite Theater in Mount Pleasant will feature "The Breakfast Club" (R) on Friday and "Jurassic Park" (PG-13) on Saturday. Food trucks will be onsite for concessions.

WHEN: 6 p.m. gates, 8 p.m./dusk film Sept. 11-12

WHERE: Corner lot at 512 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $35 (online advanced order only)

MORE INFO: moonlitetheaters.com

The Terrace Drive-In on James Island will continue its screening of the recently released “Tenet” (PG-13). Concessions (and adult beverages) can be ordered in advance online.

WHEN: 7 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. movie through Sept. 13

WHERE: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

PRICE: $12 per person (two tickets minimum, six maximum) — must be purchased in advance online

MORE INFO: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com/terrace-drive-in