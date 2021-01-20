Space in your face and bacon in your belly for your Charleston weekend

Make it all about the movies

Since things have been a little out of this world lately, why not embrace it with Charleston Symphony Pops on Saturday and its performances of "Music of the Movies: In Space" at the Gaillard Center. Performances will be livestreamed, as well as socially distanced in person at the venue.

Conductor Yuriy Bekker will guide the orchestra through the celestial sounds of "Star Wars," "Star Trek," "E.T." and other favorites. You can find some inner peace from "Yoda's Theme," or you can go in the other direction and get a little fired up with the "Imperial March." Noon and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23; tickets start at $25; 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org

Looking for a little adventure? Head down to The Post and Courier parking lot in downtown Charleston on Saturday for "Night at the Movies" with a screening of the family comedy, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and one of the Jonas brothers.

If Nick Jonas on a 40-foot screen isn't enough for you, this is a dog-friendly event and there also will be a photo booth and the Semilla food truck. 6 p.m. gates, 7:30 p.m. film Jan. 23; 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston; $25 per vehicle (six people max) and subscribers can save $5 with code PCSUBS; 843-937-4831, tickets.postandcourier.com/e/night-at-the-movies/tickets

Even if your heroes have always been cowboys, you can still appreciate the magic and adventure of the world of Disney. The North Charleston Coliseum will host "Disney on Ice presents Dream Big" Thursday-Sunday, where "audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams."

Spinning, looping and lutzing in this production will be Mickey and Minnie, Moana, Elsa, Belle and Genie, and perhaps a few other Disney friends. You will be seated separately with your pod to encourage social distancing. 7 p.m. Jan. 21-22; 10 a.m. Jan. 23-24, 2 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 6 p.m. Jan. 23-24; North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive; tickets start at $15; 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Does Johnny Lawrence deserve redemption for sweeping the leg of Daniel Russo, under the direction of his sensei John Kreese, at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament? Bay Street Biergarten seems to think so, as it will host "Cobra Kai" Trivia on Wednesday. The folks down there want to "show some love to the other guy" from "Karate Kid," the now reformed protagonist of the popular Netflix series, "Cobra Kai."

Tickets must be purchased in advance and masks are required, in addition to following additional COVID-related guidelines. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 27; Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston; $10 per team/table; 843-266-2437; baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

Bacon and brews — what more do you need?

Dear Rusty Bull Brewing Co. and Swig & Swine, you had me at "bacon," and then you added "beer." The return of Bacon & Beer on Saturday shall delight the souls and bellies of many. The two establishments are teaming up for bacon-infused dishes and beer pairings, including Bacon Weave S'mores (the "smash hit from years past"), pork belly egg rolls with collards and pimiento cheese, several "bacon-wrapped" items and some others. There also will be live music from Dylan Swinson and Wilson Storm.

Tables have been spread out to promote social distancing, outdoor seating options have been increased and masks are required. And while you can't call in a takeout order, you can certainly swing by and grab some grub to take home. Bacon runs $5 per plate and beer flights are $10, or you can do it all for $35. 3:30-8 p.m. Jan. 23; Rusty Bull Brewing, 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston; 843-225-8600, facebook.com/RustyBullBeer

Additional nugget: The Taste of Folly & Cocktail Competition kicks off Friday and continues through Feb. 17. You can purchase a "virtual passport" for $5 and for every stamp you acquire, you increase your chances of winning prizes from FAB (Folly Association of Business). Participating eateries will feature custom cocktails (using spirits from West Ashley's Cannon Distillery) and with your $5 cocktail competition ballot, you can vote on your favorite. The server Olympics, oyster-shucking and hot dog-eating contests will continue this year. visitfolly.com/taste-of-folly

Summerville's special night

Shop local at Summerville's monthly Third Thursday event, where the historic downtown area "transforms into a special marketplace" with craft vendors and artisans, in addition to the eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants with their extended hours. Live entertainment includes R&B/jazz/funk band Summer Royalty on the main stage and singer-songwriter Matt Martin on the Short Central Ave. stage. 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21; Hutchinson Square, Main St. at Doty Ave., downtown Summerville; 843-821-7260, facebook.com/SummervilleDream

Additional nugget: Landing Contemporary Art will be the focus of That '70s Art Show and Pop-Up Shop at the Harbour Club at WestEdge on Friday, including local vendors with goods inspired by the colorful and psychedelic elements of the late 1960s and 1970s. Attendees are invited to put on their "grooviest outfit" and "travel back in time to the era of peace, love and flower power." There will be specialty cocktails and hors d'oeuvres for guests, and consider this a heads-up that there will be a disco ball. Additional booths will feature Beau 7 Ro, Woven Script and Banana Banana. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 22; Harbour Club at WestEdge, 22 Westedge St., Suite 700, downtown Charleston; 843-723-9680, bit.ly/3sGciQJ