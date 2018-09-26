One star of "Southern Charm," an entrepreneur originally from Hilton Head who is an investor in the Palace Hotel, The Alley and The Commodore, says that the reality TV show really does accurately portray the cast, minus a few editing decisions that have caused flare-ups.
Shep Rose poured hot sauce on his creamed corn soup at Mercantile + Mash. "I do want to be honest and I don’t want to hide anything — within reason," says Rose, then taking a hurried bite of a pulled pork sandwich. "I think it’s cool to just be raw, and I think that people can relate to that. ... And at the end of the day, you did what you did and you said what you said. There's no avoiding that."
However, he and co-star Austen Kroll, who joined the show in Season 4, both know that reality television is all about drama.
"Subtlety doesn’t really win on TV shows," Rose admits, adding that the show has cut some hilarious segments in lieu of more serious conversations that move the plot along.
"Me and Craig (Conover) before the Halloween party last year, we went Halloween shopping and the cameramen were falling down on the floor laughing," Rose recalls. "It was just hilarious. And it got cut. And I could tell you 50 of those. And it’s heartbreaking. I constantly have to remind myself what channel we’re on. It’s Bravo, it’s not Comedy Central — but it could be."
Though neither cast member explicitly confirmed a sixth season of "Southern Charm," Kroll did offer, "I'm sure you know we start filming in the next few weeks."
As for the viewers who think the cast is fed lines, they're wrong, according to Rose, although the situations filmed are crafted around outings that the show directors might strongly suggest.
"I get asked all the time, 'Is it real?'" Kroll says.
"I mean, can you imagine telling Thomas Ravenel what to say?" Rose adds with a chuckle. "That’s not gonna happen. And me too, by the way. I’m the same way."
Ravenel, one of the show's original cast members, was arrested Tuesday on an assault charge linked to a sexual assault allegation. He posted on Twitter recently that he intended to quit the show.
Meanwhile, Rose and Kroll give a little more insight into the structure:
"So, for example, they’ll say, 'You’re going to lunch with Cameran (Eubanks) today,'" explains Rose. "Happy to ... 'Where you guys wanna go?' ... 'What are my options?' ... And I’ll invariably go to the least busy place, because it took me a while to get over the filming in public thing — it’s kind of harrowing."
Kroll adds that the editing is really where a lot of the drama comes in. For example, he's more encouraged to say controversial things out loud instead of texting about them when the cameras are on. And certain cuts made post-production can portray situations in a specific light, that might not represent an entire scenario.
But for the most part, Kroll and Rose feel like the show has been fairly honest in its representation of them as characters, though co-star Thomas Ravenel, who has claimed he is quitting the show because he wasn't being represented fairly, would likely disagree.
"For me, it's mostly been all real," says Kroll.