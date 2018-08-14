One of the stars of the popular Charleston-based Bravo television show "Southern Charm" said on Tuesday afternoon he will not be returning.
Thomas Ravenel tweeted from his private account, "I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back."
Ravenel, popularly known as "T-Rav," has been a main cast member of "Southern Charm" since its inception in 2014. The show just concluded airing its fifth season this summer.
In addition to his role as a reality star, Ravenel is also a former politician. He first ran for United States Senate in 2004 for Fritz Hollings' vacant seat and then later against incumbent Lindsay Graham. He also served as state treasurer in 2007. He resigned that office after he was indicted on federal cocaine possession charges.