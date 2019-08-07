Saturday is National Bowling Day.
It's also the day that "Southern Charm" cast member Austen Kroll will release his new beer, the Trop Hop, at The Alley in downtown Charleston.
The 6.1% ABV tropical fruit IPA is the first beer from Kroll's new brewery, King's Calling Brewing. The colorful can features floating blue jellyfish drawn by Sammal Pass of Bad Way Creative and a turquoise accent. Very "salt life," one could say.
From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Kroll will be at the local bowling alley, and patrons will have the chance to compete against the Bravo reality show star during the National Bowling Day 9-Pin No-Tap Tournament, kicking off at 7 p.m.
"9-Pin No Tap" means if all the pins are knocked down except one during the bowler's first frame, it will count as a strike.
Team tickets for the bowling tournament are $10 per person with 5 people per team, and they'll include one pint of Trop Hop per player. Tickets are available at thealleycharleston.com/trophop. The grand prize is $100 Alley house cash, a free trip for the winning team on the Charleston Brews Cruise, and 5 VIP tickets to the Ballpark Festival of Beers on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The event is 21+, and entry is free for those who aren't bowling in the tournament.
According to the Instagram page for King's Calling Brewing, the beer is available on tap at The Dispensary, Uptown Social, Charleston Beer Works, Bay Street Biergarten and The Alley.