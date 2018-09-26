When "Southern Charm" first aired on Bravo in 2014, the reality TV show caused an instant divide in Charleston: You either loved it or hated it.
Mostly locals found themselves in the latter group, while many reality TV fans embraced the show and fell in love with the cast and their humorous portrayal of high society in the Holy City.
"The people of Charleston are the haters," says Austen Kroll, one of the show's cast members who joined "Southern Charm" during its fourth season. "It's the cool thing here, to hate it."
Colbert's call-out
And indeed, many locals joined the griping, including one of Charleston's most famous personalities, Stephen Colbert, who called out one of the cast members during a recent interview on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."
"I try to not be aware of anything associated with Thomas Ravenel," Colbert told Cohen, referencing the most controversial member of the cast.
Ravenel, a local businessman and politician with a historic Charleston name, was previously indicted on cocaine charges. On Tuesday, he was arrested on an assault charge linked to a sexual assault allegation.
"What is the reputation of Thomas Ravenel in Charleston?" Cohen asks Colbert in the segment.
"Sterling," Colbert jokes. "Absolutely sterling silver."
Colbert went on to explain that the entire concept of the show depresses him.
"We don't want this beautiful little town to just be dissected as an abattoir of morals." (Abattoir means slaughterhouse, for those of y'all who don't know.)
Colbert wasn't the only one to agree that the show's portrayal of Charleston was not the best. To many natives, it only showcased one small, and very dramatic, piece of the quaint seaside town they call home. Many have taken to the social media sphere to express their feelings.
"It's so weird being a Charleston local & watching #SouthernCharm," YouTuber Melissa Mabe posted on Twitter with a grimacing face emoji.
Park Circle resident Amy Landers May added to the commentary, "As a Columbia native, now a proud #Charleston girl, I know this is not how 99% of us live down here. We are lovely people."
"Is this what people actually think Charleston is like?" seemed to be the most-Tweeted question on the internet.
Other locals don't subscribe to the "Southern Charm" fad at all — they don't watch the show.
"My family goes back a couple generations in Charleston, and I think I kind of subconsciously made a pact with myself to never watch the show," says local comedian Joseph Coker, who also claims he once got in a fight with a "Southern Charm" cast member at a downtown biscuit shop.
"It just made me realize it's not all pretend," Coker says of that unique experience.
The lovers and the haters
Stars of "Southern Charm" Shep Rose and Austen Kroll know there are the lovers and haters of the show. While Kroll tries to avoid social media and the tabloids as much as he can, Rose engages with many of his fans and non-fans on Twitter.
Some of the common responses he gets include allegations that his parents give him money and that he's a spoiled party boy with no real job.
"You have the people who don’t understand or haven’t watched but have this preconceived notion, and honestly, I don’t even fault people like that," Rose says. "I sort of bring it on myself on Twitter by making broad sweeping statements about politics, which probably isn’t smart. If I’m bored, I’ll just say something crazy and then wait for the insanity to come in."
But where does that insanity stem from? In a way, it comes from the polarization surrounding the show — the live-episode Tweeters with praise on one end and mocking on the other.
One Tweeter, Ashley Smith, who is from Virginia but now lives in Charleston, notes that the show highlights topics that are polarizing in the South in general: passive-aggressive women, annoying "Peter Pan" boys and the ideology that "men can play, women can't."
"Kathryn (Dennis) fools around with a few guys and they all judged her (quite aggressively I might add)," she says, as an example to her last point. Dennis is one of the show's original cast members. It's not fair, Smith argues, that Dennis is held to a different standard than the male cast members.
"It's ridiculous, as the guys had as much sex as she did in the couple of episodes I watched," Smith says. "If you take it for what it is, entertainment, the show could be enjoyable. I just choose to watch other shows instead."
On the other hand, one avid "Southern Charm" viewer from Duluth, Minn., can't get enough of it. As someone who has never visited Charleston, Kay Rahja believes the show accurately depicts Southern society, at least to some extent.
"It's just everyday people, only doing it the Southern way, which is a little different than how they do it up here," Rahja says.
She especially likes Rose; she has his customized bobblehead.
"He’s just every mother’s dream son," Rahja says. Many online commenters agree with her — though she does admit, "There’s a couple guys on there who I don’t care for."
Polarization is a local's thing
Cameran Eubanks, a Charleston real estate agent who stars on "Southern Charm," realizes that most viewers are like Rahja, but the brunt of the disapproval comes from Charlestonians themselves.
"Are there a few people in Charleston that loathe the show? Sure," Eubanks says. "But that is to be expected. Here we are bringing even more attention to an already overcrowded city. Plus, the subject matter on Bravo isn’t exactly an ETV special. It’s not mind-enriching programming. You have to take it at face value: It’s mindless entertainment."
Kroll adds that a lot of people just assume the show is about Thomas Ravenel and a bunch of "Thomas Juniors."
"The thing is, we're all different people, and sometimes other people don't get that," says Kroll. "There are a couple different segments of Charleston, of course. I doubt that anyone who hangs out at Rec Room knows who we are, but then there's the people at Republic who are like, 'Oh, they asked me to be on it and I said no,' so they roll their eyes at you."
Some locals end up making it on the show. One such fellow is the singer of local band Crab Claw, Jonathan Walker Trull. Known on the show as the "Man With the Mullet," Trull, who also works at Palace Hotel and Rarebit as a bartender, got involved with "Southern Charm" because Shep Rose asked him to go out drinking with the cast on camera. Trull's bright red shirt and '80s mullet stole the episode.
He believes the show reflects one very real aspect of city life.
"It portrays a certain subset of Charlestonians that don't necessarily reflect Charleston as a whole but certainly accurately portrays the cast members," says Trull. "I think people who love reality TV love 'Southern Charm' because most of the cast are interesting people. People who don't respect reality TV as an art form of course are not going to enjoy it, because they obviously don't have hangovers and DVR."