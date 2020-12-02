Southeastern Wildlife Expo moves forward in Charleston with alterations

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition plans to come back for its 39th year in February, but with changes due to the pandemic.

The event that celebrates wildlife art and the great outdoors is slated for Feb. 11-14 and will have a modified schedule, limited attendance and new ticket structure.

The daily attendance limit for the event that typically draws tens of thousands will be cut off at 25 percent of the festival's normal capacity. The shuttle system between venues will also be suspended.

Events will take place at two major exhibit sites: Brittlebank Park and the Charleston Marriott.

The park will feature sporting guides and outfitters, dock dog competitions, herding and retrieving demonstrations, conservation organizations and an agriculture tent.

The downtown hotel will present a fine art gallery and its artists, including Charleston landscape artist Mark Kelvin Horton, who has been named the 2021 SEWE Featured Artist. His piece "Onward" has been selected as the poster art for the event.

"Even during these times of uncertainty, there is a spirit among SEWE that calls upon us to aim for an event in 2021," SEWE Executive Director John Powell said.

That being said, the nonprofit is working closely with the city of Charleston to see what is feasible for next year, and the event could be altered or canceled based on public health and safety updates and procedures.

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition began in 1983 to encourage tourism and support local businesses during the off-season.

"The Charleston area, like all destinations, has faced incredible challenges this year, and we are excited to safely and responsibly host an event for our community that will support local hotels, attractions, restaurants and retailers," said SEWE board member Helen Hill.

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at sewe.com/tickets. General admission tickets are available by day for $35 each, while VIP packages range from $500 to $5,500.

Tickets are being sold exclusively online this year, and patrons who use promo code SEWE2021 before Jan. 11 will receive 20 percent off general admission prices.