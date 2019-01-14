Charleston nonprofit Vantage Point Foundation is hosting a fundraiser in May that will bring some Music City talent to the Holy City.
The local organization, which supports post-9/11 military veterans and families on a new path toward healing and civilian success, is bringing four acclaimed Nashville songwriters to the Lowcountry for a fundraising concert.
The concert will take place 6 p.m. May 2 at Hall’s Chophouse Signature Events space, 5 Faber Place. There will be an intimate dinner and performances from Pat Alger, Don Schlitz, Wayland Holyfield and Thom Schuyler.
Alger's songs have been recorded by Dolly Parton; Crystal Gayle and Peter, Paul & Mary. He's also written some top country tracks for artists such as Garth Brooks, Hal Ketchum and Don Williams. Grammy-winning Schlitz is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Holyfield's hits have been performed by Reba McEntire, George Strait, Tammy Wynette and Anne Murray. Schuyler has written songs for Kenny Rogers, among others.
The four will perform some of their biggest hits, like "Gambler" by Kenny Rogers and "Unanswered Prayers" by Garth Brooks, at the songwriters-in-the-round-style show to support South Carolina veterans.
Each artist has also created and framed a hand-written copy of their top-charting song with an autograph. These, a hand-crafted acoustic guitar and other items will be available as part of a silent auction.
For more information on how to attend or donate, visit vantagepointfoundation.org, email info@vantagepointfoundation.org or call 843-790-3131.