Jonathan Minor, the artist behind Real South Records project Haunters, is a fixture in the local food and beverage, visual arts and music scenes. With this new solo project, he's finding his own voice.
Today, Charleston Scene has the song premiere for his acoustic guitar ballad "Leaving" and a Q&A. Listen and read now below.
Q: You’ve been in several punk/emo projects in Charleston. Why Haunters and why now?
A: Yeah no kidding. In chronological order it's been The Sporadics, Circle The Wagons!, Good Dudes, I Hate My Friends, Stage Fright Therapy, Four AM Friends, The Raccoon City Police Dept., Ringwald and now Haunters.
I decided I wanted to do music, but staying in a band is difficult. I mean, as you can see, I've been in plenty of different bands, and none have lasted for more than a few years. So I decided to do a solo-project type of thing where I write and record at my own pace and then find people who want to perform live with me on a gig-per-gig basis.
Q: The name Haunters, what does it mean to you?
A: I like ghosts. Well, I like the idea of ghosts, I don't actually believe in them. I've written about being haunted or hanging out with ghosts for years. In Stage Fright Therapy, I had a song called "Matchsticks" and one of the lines goes: "I've been spending all my time with some ghosts. They're friends of mine. They like to tell me it's okay, and not to worry today." In Four AM Friends, there was a song called "Tired Eyes" where I wrote the line: "I'm haunted by your ghost, and you're not even dead. I'm a slave to these shadows surrounding my bed." You get the idea. Oh yeah, and Haunter is my favorite Pokemon.
Q: Tell me more about your upcoming album and what we can expect.
A: It's a collection of songs. Most of the songs on this album were written with this project in mind, but some of them are older. The oldest song on the record is called "Break Up '07," which as you might guess, was written back in 2007.
One of the inspirations for this project (of which there are many), was Sundowner, the solo project of Chris McCaughan of the band the Lawrence Arms. I like how he took Lawrence Arms songs and redid them acoustic. So when it came time to put together what I wanted to do for my own solo endeavor, I thought why not include songs from old projects and update them.
I've also been told it's the most true-to-self music I've ever made, so that's comforting.
Q: So, what was your inspiration for "Leaving"?
A: I've always liked songs that have a double meaning. At face value this is just a break up song. It's real meaning, or why I wrote it at least, is about moving away from your hom town and having second thoughts. I wrote it after moving to Charleston from the Clemson area. It's only a state's length away, but I was moving away from the only home I'd ever really known. In the song I've just personified my home as someone I was breaking up with.
Q: What do you hope people will get out of Haunters?
A: I just hope they can relate to it. These songs are all diaries and stories. I'd like to think presented in a sort of poetic way. I like to entertain, but these songs are more about connecting with people. When I write about being sad, it's because I want to feel better. I think a lot of people know where I'm coming from there.