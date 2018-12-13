Charleston musician Tyler Boone joined together with Warren Bazemore and Shane Williams of Finnegan Bell this time last year to craft a unique, live acoustic cover of "Hallelujah." It was first featured as a closing song during their performance of "Next Life," a dedication to Mother Emanuel AME Church after the shooting in 2015.
After the live version was well-received, the group decided to collaborate for a studio recording of the song. The result is today's Charleston Scene song premiere, which will be released under a subsidiary company of Sony.
To mark the occasion, here's a Q&A with Boone about what went into the making of the studio version of "Hallelujah."
Q: What made you decide to re-record "Hallelujah" in-studio?
A: We always wanted to get into the studio, but we just needed to finally carve out the time to actually do it. We finally had the time.
Q: Where did you record and what nuances did you add in the studio that might not have made it into the live version?
A: We recorded with our good bud Matt Zutell (of Coast Records). It seemed like the perfect fit, as he did the audio for the live version. We added the nuance of Charlie Thompson on pedal steel. We told him to have at it and he took it in a really dark, but cool direction.
Q: Tell me a little more about how you and Finnegan Bell got to know each other and started collaborating.
A: I met Finnegan Bell (Warren Bazemore and Shane Williams) way back in 2010 at the solar-powered swamp sessions, which were led by Danielle Howle and Eddie White of Awendaw Green. I got stuck in the live room as they were recording “Wide Open” and was blown away by how two songwriters could harmonize with each other so well. Josh Roberts was also in the room with me, and I’ll never forget that. We’ve all been playing shows ever since. In 2015, we released “Next Life” together as a dedication to the AME church in Charleston; Matt also recorded that.
Q: Why do you think this is a good song for around the holidays? What does this song mean to you personally for you to cover it?
A: This song has always reminded me of when I was a kid during the holidays. My father would always sing at church as one of the main cantors, and both my twin and I would perform the "Christmas Carol" with our father as young kids at the Dock Street Theater. This song was always being played around those times, but I always felt I would never be able to pull off such an emotional song.
Q: Where is the song being released/where can people stream or buy it?
A: This song is being distributed by The Orchard, which is a part of Sony/Red. Under this release, it will be available in all stores. This will be my first time with such an amazing deal.