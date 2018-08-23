Darby Wilcox and The Peep Show, a Greenville-based Americana and alt-country project featuring soulful vocals and instrumentals, is releasing a new album, "11:11," this month. In anticipation, Charleston Scene asked Wilcox, 32, a few questions. And here is a track from the album, "Falling Your Way."
Q: “Falling Your Way” is a little softer and sweeter than the other tracks I’ve heard from the disc, yet still emotionally charged. What influenced this song particularly?
A: I wrote this song at a time in my life when I was desperate to be loved back. I had just gone through a divorce. I had a small baby. I was 22 years old. The man this song is about was a complete 180 from the man I was married to at the time. He was sweet, romantic and thoughtful, but he also kept me at arm's distance. Thinking back on it now, I totally understand where he was coming from, but at the time, it made me insane. ... I was wasted on loving him.
Q: Tell me more about "11:11" and what we can expect from the rest of it.
A: This album is a collection of songs I’ve written over the last 10 years. Some have never been recorded before and some have only been recorded solo. I’d like to think of them as a road map of my life. They are honest, raw and 100 percent me. I write about real things that happen in my life. It’s almost like I’m letting you read my diary.
Q: Who are some of your contemporary inspirations right now?
A: To be honest, many of my peers are. I’m a huge fan of Hunter Park of She Returns From War, Justin Osborne of Susto, Niel Brooks, Danielle Howle and Jesse Carlson, just to name a few. Each one of these beautiful humans write with honesty. They write songs that make you feel what they’re feeling. They make you feel a color, a temperature even.
I lost a dear friend to suicide last year. Their music helped me through. I can’t even tell you the amount of times I listened to Justin’s music on my most defeated of days. I love that. I love that they are people I wildly respect musically and that they are equally awesome humans to hang out with.
Q: There’s a vinyl release as well, right? Why did you decide to go the vinyl route?
A: I grew up listening to music on vinyl, and it makes me feel incredibly nostalgic. I can remember pulling "War of the Worlds," "Godspell," "Jesus Christ Superstar," Jethro Tull and many more out to play on our turntables as a kid. It has a different feel to it than digital or CD ever could re-create — that first crackle when you put the needle down.
Q: What are you most excited for with the release of the album?
A: I’m excited for validation from myself, to be honest. I believe in letting things come around in their right time, and I've put this recording off for years. I don’t know that it would have been the right time before now. ... I’ve gone through a lot of life, a lot of soul searching, a lot of loss and major growth to be where I stand now.