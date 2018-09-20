Solomon Glowe is a Charleston-based music project of Chris Howell, who has been writing songs since he was in high school. Back then, he recorded two albums with a karaoke microphone. Now his recording process is a little more sophisticated, though it's still DIY.
Howell's upcoming record, "daisy." will include today's song premiere, "The Living Dead Flee Cuzco," along with 10 other tracks that he's composed.
Listen to the new song below.
Q&A with Chris Howell
Q: How did Solomon Glowe come to be and what were some defining moments for you in your music pursuit?
A: In college, I was working on this absurdly intricate concept album about the "Great Gatsby," replete with string and horn sections, and my computer crashed and I lost everything. Kids, back up your files.
It took me a few years to really get inspired to record again, but I kept writing and around 2012 decided to start from scratch and create a new record. Six years, several moves and 60 songs later and I finally have 10 tracks that I want to put out there, mostly so I can just get it off my chest. I have probably another few dozen tracks that are more or less ready, but I can’t get to them before releasing this.
Q: What were you inspired by during the songwriting process?
A: Despite my Gatsby tragedy, apparently the symbolism still had a great deal of sway over me and I used the concept of Daisy as a lens to self-examine my own relationships. The first lines of the album ("Daisy I’d like to tell the truth/I’m in love with a figure of speech and not with you") are a pretty good encapsulation of the flawed hubris that the record is trying to come to terms with. At the time, I was trying to reconcile my own flawed romantic idealism and the realities of modern romance, but the larger point of the record is how we can mythologize each other and ourselves, often at our own peril.
Q: We’re premiering “The Living Dead Flee Cuzco.” Can you tell me more about that track specifically?
A: I wrote “The Living Dead Flee Cuzco” in 2013 as a way to capture the dizzying, overwhelming effect that falling in love can have. Like most sane people in the world, I’ve struggled with mental health issues for my adult life and as a result, when I really connect with someone, it brings to the surface feelings of infinite hope as well as infinite doom. I’m not sure what the result would be if the exterminated Incas were to evacuate their graves and disperse into the world, but the thought of silenced, sacred voices coming back to life felt like an appropriate metaphor for the pregnant possibilities of opening yourself up to that vulnerability.
Q: So, this is a concept album with a lot of emotions attached. What is an overarching theme you'd like to convey?
A: I wrote the first song on "daisy" in 2010 and the last one in 2014. The four years in between were filled with a lot of internal chaos, mostly driven by my own emotional failings, and I used songwriting as a form of therapy and self-criticism. The lyrics use literary, mythic and philosophical imagery to convey the whole paradox of myth-making; even though we know they aren’t true, we rely on these archetypes and shared narratives to understand ourselves and the world around us.
Q: Was "daisy" self-recorded? Karaoke mics still in the picture?
A: I started recording in Charleston in 2013 at my home at the time (affectionately coined "Zoophagous Studios"). I recorded a bit up in West Chester, Penn., and some parts were recorded by Jordan Graves (who mixed the album) in Bend, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Zach Bodtorf played guitar on "Mayflower," Brad Davis played drums on "The Living Dead Flee Cuzco" and I recorded the rest of it over a period that stretched from 2013 to 2017. Zach Bodtorf mastered it here in Charleston.