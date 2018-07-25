About the artist: Read this week's music feature to learn more about Charleston rapper Walter Brown. His new album, produced by Matt Tuton, features a range of music from more electronic and rock sounds inspired by artists such as the late Lil Peep to some hard hip-hop straight from the Holy City.
Sounds like: Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Drake
Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and more streaming platforms
Live show: Walter Brown is playing his album release show at 9 p.m. Friday at The Purple Buffalo.