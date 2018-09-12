About the artist: The High Divers is one of the bands out of Charleston making a living off music. The group is on the road, traveling from venue to venue most days out of the year (in a van with beloved tour dog Norah). The soulful Americana vocals of lead singer Luke Mitchell are highlighted by harmonies and keys from his wife, Mary Alice Mitchell, drums by Julius DeAngelis, bass from Kevin Early and trumpet by Clay White. The band was in a horrific car crash just over a year ago, during which they had to stop touring for months to recover. Back on the road again, the band members are touring coast-to-coast but still call the Lowcountry home.
Lyrics: It doesn't get more magically descriptive than the lyrics in this song by The High Divers from the Charleston band's 2015 album "Riverlust."
"Thunder in our heads, lightning down our spines. Hiding from the rain in a diamond mine. Howling at the man, smiling in the moon. Eating what we find in our Red Rock room. I’d go wild with you."
If you like: Tom Petty, Neil Young, Father John Misty
Where to listen: Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube and other streaming services
Upcoming shows: The High Divers w/ Dega and The Artisanals at 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at The Pour House; $12 cover
Follow the artist: www.thehighdivers.com