About the artist: The members of Needtobreathe lived in Charleston for a significant portion of their careers, though a few have since relocated. It was a place to call home between national and international tours, as the band achieved success in the Christian, folk-rock, and pop music worlds. Member Seth Bolt still has a studio in the Lowcountry.
This song: We're taking it way back. "Washed By the Water" was a hit single from Needtobreathe's 2007 sophomore album "The Heat." This track was one that propelled the band to radio fame. If you haven't heard it, maybe you've been living under a rock.
Positive lyrics: "Even when the rain falls, even when the flood starts rising, even when the storm comes, I am washed by the water."
If you like: Hozier, Gavin DeGraw, Kings of Leon, Casting Crowns
New music: 2016 album "Hard Love" and 2018 EP "Forever On Your Side" are the band's latest releases.
Follow the artist: www.needtobreathe.com