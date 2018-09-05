About the artist: She Returns From War is a cosmic Americana project with Hunter Park, Charleston's own alt-country Swamp Witch, at the helm. The singer-songwriter dives into the dark alleys, dusty corners and mossy forests of the South with storytelling that has a strong sense of place and a sonic texture beckoning coyotes and cicadas in the moonlight.
About the song and album: "Snakebite" is the latest single from She Returns From War's upcoming album, "Mirrored Moon Dance Hall," which is dropping on Sept. 21, in tandem with a release show in Charleston. "Dream Machine" was the first single from the album, released back in May.
If you like: Susto, Motel Radio, Fruit Bats
Where to listen: Spotify, iTunes, Bandcamp, SoundCloud and more
Upcoming shows: She Returns From War CD release show with Dear Blanca, Grace Joyner and Numbtongue at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at The Royal American; $10 cover
Follow the artist: www.shereturnsfromwar.com