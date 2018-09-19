About the artist: SondorBlue emerged as a new Charleston band to look out for in 2016 after releasing first EP "Realometer," filled with sweet acoustic croons with some soft folk and pop notes.
This song: Taking an entirely different route with new track "Red Song," SondorBlue is showing its depth and breadth in an unexpected evolution. The music video released with the song also shows the band's unique visual prowess along with its sonic development. From making sand angels to walking backwards on the stairs to drumming in the ocean, the video is enrapturing.
Other songs to listen to: You won't get a true overview of SondorBlue's startling and impressive evolution toward "Red Song" without looking at the band's track record. "More Than Reality" and "The Moon and You" were two standout sweet love song singles from first disc "Realometer," while following single "Walking on the Moon," which didn't make it onto any album, took a more transformative reggae rock vibe. "Ashley Ave." and "Opinion" are then both two vitally different tracks on 2017's EP, "You Will Find Love on Ashley Avenue."
If you like: The Beatles, Wilderado, Del Water Gap
Where to listen: Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube and other streaming services
Upcoming shows: SondorBlue will open for iconic Charleston band Jump, Little Children for their album release show at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Charleston Music Hall. Tickets cost between $30 and $40 and are available now at charlestonmusichall.com.
Follow the artist: www.sondorblue.com