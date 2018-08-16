About the artist: Charleston-by-way-of-Philly hip-hop duo Little Stranger is drawing crowds to performances. From brisk, articulate rapping from Kevin Shields to the intoxicating, summer-breezy, catchy recordings and beats of John Shields, this twosome is not to be missed. Little Stranger is already spending most of the year on tour and pushing out hits with hundreds of thousands of Spotify streams. In other words, Little Stranger is another nationally successful act out of the Holy City. Don't sleep on them.
If you like: Gorillaz, A Tribe Called Quest, Busty and the Bass
Weird fact: Little Stranger is known for throwing Philly cheesesteaks into the crowd at local shows. Where do they get their cheesesteaks from? Yous Guys on Folly Road.
Where to listen: Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Bandcamp, SoundCloud and more
Upcoming show: Little Stranger will play a show with The Movement at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Pour House. For more information and tickets, visit charlestonpourhouse.com.
Follow the artist: heylittlestranger.com