About the artist: Last week we gave you a taste of the predecessor to our era's Charleston breakout band, Susto. This week, it would be remiss if you didn't get to hear a Susto song. The psychedelic rock band with alt-country roots and rich Southern storytelling has toured with The Lumineers and Band of Horses and has been featured on Billboard and NPR. Susto has played at the High Water Festival and just hosted its very own festival, Fine 2Day, in Iowa. Susto is on the road most of the year, in the U.S. and in Europe, but when the band is in town crowds eagerly swarm, as they did during The Royal American's parking lot show last October.
If you like: Jason Isbell, Hiss Golden Messenger, Rayland Baxter, Dawes
This song: While Susto's 2017 album "& I'm Fine Today" explores the depth and breadth of the band's expanding sonic scape, "Hard Drugs" remains true to the original and overarching Americana sound from which they began.
Susto Stories: This series is an album full of commentary, live recordings and variations of songs from "& I'm Fine Today." This video is a part of that series.
Where to listen: iTunes, Bandcamp, Spotify, YouTube and other streaming services
Follow the artist: sustoisreal.com