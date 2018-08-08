About the artist: Michael Flynn is the singer/songwriter and vocalist behind Charleston band Slow Runner, which was conceived in 2003, when Flynn teamed up with multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaler after college. The group has released five albums and toured with acts incluing Josh Ritter, The Avett Brothers and Built to Spill. Some of Slow Runner's music was even featured on "Grey's Anatomy" and "One Tree Hill." Flynn's solo project includes the 2014 disc "Face in the Cloud" and now "Pretend Like." This song, "Get Old" is from the latter album, which was released in May.
If you like: The Postal Service, Dawes, William Fitzsimmons
Fun fact: "Get Old" was one of three songs from the album "Pretend Like" selected to be recorded at Paste Studio in New York City, live from the Manhattan Center. You can watch that video at youtube.com/watch?v=SzxLUU0ZgM0.
Where to listen: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and more streaming platforms
Follow the artist: michaelflynn.com