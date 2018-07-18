Cuts artwork

"Cuts" by Gardeners is a track off the band's upcoming August EP. 

About the artist: A new artist out of Rock Hill is shaking up the scene with some sprightly pop-rock. Flowery outfits and makeup are key aspects of a live show. Gardeners' upcoming debut EP, "Along the Heather," will be out Aug. 11. 

Sounds like: Boyscott, Joyce Manor, Angel Olsen 

Where to listen: gardenersofficial.bandcamp.com/releases

Live show: Gardeners will play an EP release show at 8 p.m. Aug. 11 in Rock Hill for a rendition of "Concerts at the Courtroom," 201 E. Main St., with Greenville band Daddy's Beemer and Charlotte group Ol' Sport. 

