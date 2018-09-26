About the artist: The Artisanals was founded by former Susto guitar player Johnny Delaware and his contemporary, Clay Houle, both songwriters.
This song: "Angel 42" was selected as one of Charleston Scene's top 10 local song selections of 2017. It premiered on The Artisanals' first EP, "Literally, Anywhere" but also is featured on the band's debut self-titled LP, which is out now.
Eastern influences: That's right. You're hearing sitar in this song, which has a variety of Eastern instrumental and spiritual influences. It's a bit psychedelic but also poppy, rocky and inescapably catchy.
Favorite lyrics: "Well, we never saw it coming, like the good times often do. I said you're a kindred spirit. You looked at me and said, 'Yeah I feel that too.'"
If you like: George Harrison, The National, Bruce Springsteen
Where to listen: Spotify, Apple Music, Pledge Music and more streaming services
Follow the artist: www.theartisanals.net