About the artist: Sequoyah Prep School was the former Florence-based project of Justin Osborne, lead singer and guitar player of Charleston breakout band Susto. The now defunct project, which released three albums between 2005 to 2008, is still a local nostalgic favorite. That was proven just last week when three Sequoyah Prep School reunion shows scheduled for this November at New Brookland Tavern in Columbia sold out in less than 10 minutes online. Compared to Susto's alt-country and Americana, Sequoyah Prep School has more of a soft-rock acoustic love-ballad feel.
If you like: Third Eye Blind, The Fray, Augustana, Jack's Mannequin
Fun fact: Original members of Sequoyah Prep School now have a variety of popular bands across the state, including Justin Osborne with Susto, Johnnie Matthews with Elim Bolt and Jordan Hicks of Brave Baby.
Where to listen: Spotify, YouTube, Bandcamp, iTunes and other streaming platforms
Upcoming shows: 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Nov. 9 and Nov. 17 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., Columbia; Nov. 2 at The Radio Room, 110 Poinsett Hwy., Greenville
Follow the current projects: sustoisreal.com, elimbolt.bandcamp.com, bravebabymusic.com