Chris Singleton, the son of Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, is getting married this month.
And he's tying the knot live on television.
Singleton, a minor league baseball player and traveling motivational speaker, and his fiancee, Mariana De Andrade, are one of the eight couples to be featured on Lifetime network's show "My Great Big Live Wedding."
For the TV series, couples work with renowned celebrity wedding and event planner David Tutera to plan a magical ceremony and reception for their big day. Other couples include a Navy corpsman who lost his leg when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan and a firefighter, two cancer survivors, a powerhouse duo of nonprofit activists and more.
When someone from "My Great Big Live Wedding" reached out to Singleton via social media, suggesting he apply for the show, he thought it had to be a scam. He was being offered the chance at a free dream wedding. But after doing some research and being assured it was in fact the real deal, he applied.
There was an interview process, including a video interview of both Singleton and De Andrade. Then, they found out the good news. Tutera was going to come to their house with a film crew, and they would map out what they wanted their dream wedding to look like.
Then, he would plan it. And it would be broadcast live. There are still details that Singleton says he doesn't have a clue about, though he can assuredly share that it will take place in Charleston.
"Honestly, I’m not too nervous," Singleton says of the live aspect of his big day. "I’m just happy. I’m ready to get married."
Singleton met his soon-to-be-wife De Andrade in high school after one of his basketball games. They became crushes, then starting dating and soon were high school sweethearts. They went to college close to each other after high school and continued to grow in their love for one another. They then had a son, C.J., together.
C.J. was even a part of the video interview, and he'll be a part of the couple's wedding day, which Singleton says he's sure will be an incredible and memorable experience.
He wishes his mom was here to see it.
"I definitely think she’d be excited about it, especially because we have an amazing planner doing it," says Singleton, with a smile. "I think she’d be trying to put on her best clothes to be shown on TV."
He says that if she was alive, she would definitely be walking him down the aisle.
"I feel like she'll still be here, in a sense," he adds.
Singleton's episode of "My Great Big Wedding" will air at 10 p.m. Feb. 19 on Lifetime.