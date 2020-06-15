Some Charleston venues to host socially distanced outdoor summer concert series

Though full-fledged concerts are not yet on the radar due to the coronavirus pandemic, small outdoor endeavors are picking up as summer approaches.

The Charleston Pour House opened its deck for live tunes in mid-May and has since hosted several bands a week for outdoor listeners.

Following suit, Firefly Distillery announced a summer concert series called "Safe Sounds" at the new location in North Charleston. The artists have been curated by local music production company Ear For Music. While the opening-night concert on June 13 was canceled because of bad weather, the upcoming Saturday night schedule is intact.

June 20: Whiskey Run and Lauren Hall

June 27: The Majestics and Lady & The Brass

July 3: The Midnight City Band

July 11: The Yacht Club

July 18: The Reckoning

July 25: Natty Grass

Wednesday night Barn Jams are not yet back at Awendaw Green, but founder Eddie White has teamed up with a local brewing company to host weekly, socially distanced concerts through the summer. The series has been dubbed the "Safety Jam."

Now, on Wednesdays, folks can catch live music at Tradesman Brewing Company on the King Street extension. Both local and traveling acts will perform 6-10 p.m. Donations and merch purchases are encouraged. The patio and parking lot will be used for seating; attendees can bring their own chairs. Beer and soft drinks will be for sale, in addition to eats from local food vendors.

The first concert of the series is on June 17 with an open mic at 6 p.m., followed by performances by Jesse Shafer and Friends and Inn Vinegar. The rest of the schedule has yet to be announced.

The Woodlands Nature Reserve also is hosting upcoming concerts for its "Spaced Out" summer series, with Mystic Vibrations on June 20 and Little Stranger on June 27. Vehicle passes to enter the reserve are $30, and live reggae music will take place from 2-6 p.m. Coolers, blankets and chairs are allowed, and food trucks will be on site. Overnight camping options are also available.