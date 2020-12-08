Socially distanced outdoor art festival on tap this Sunday at downtown Charleston brewery

This Sunday, art lovers seeking a socially distanced, in-person venue to peruse contemporary, local works of art may find just that on the site of a local brewery in peninsular Charleston.

The outdoor For the Love of Art Festival will be held on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing Co. A collaboration of Charleston artists Chad Dyar, Kate Ritchie and Julie Glass, the first-ever event represents a partnership with the brewery, which has been regularly hosting artists seeking safe spaces during the pandemic.

“It’s been a really uncertain year for many artists,” said Dyar, a local architectural and adventure photographer who has been featured by HGTV.

“Art isn’t only about creating something that’s aesthetically pleasing, it’s about underlying emotions, expression and connecting with something that’s bigger than you — mainly other humans."

To explore this and more, Dyar joined forces with Sara Gayle McConnell of Tradesman Brewing Co. to transform its space for an afternoon with a range of affordable art from Charleston artists.

For the Love of Art festival will include artists from established arts centers and organizations including Redux Contemporary Arts Center and Charleston Artist Guild, among other artists. Along with showcasing artwork spanning media, the festival will include artist demonstrations as well as locally crafted beer and food.

As the festival is held in the outdoor area of the brewery, event planners said the venue will provide sufficient space to shop in a socially distanced environment. Masks are required when moving around.

After the cancellation of many arts events in response to the pandemic, Dyar and McConnell were keen to give Charleston artists a new opportunity to engage with and support local art, forging relationships that the planners said can only happen in person.

Kate Ritchie, a Redux Studio artist and a co-organizer of For the Love of Art Festival, said “I really look forward to this art festival. It has been a very tumultuous year for everyone and art is an excellent tool for processing emotions and bringing healing. I think it will be a great opportunity for artists to showcase the work they have created in 2020 and bring positive energy to the community.”

Tradesman Brewing Co. is located at 1647 King Street Extension in downtown Charleston. The event is free and attendees are provided with free onsite parking. Details and updates on the event can be found at https://bit.ly/tradesmanart.