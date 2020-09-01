Small town SC native Chadwick Boseman shows others that they can be what they see

In Anderson, locals report that Black Panther action figures can be spotted most everywhere, perching proudly on porch railings or toted around by toddlers.

That's no surprise. After all, Chadwick Boseman, the man who brought the Marvel Comics character T'Challa to life in the breakthrough film, was once ubiquitous in Anderson, too.

The mega star, who died Friday at the age of 43 from colon cancer, was also known to bring “Black Panther” home. It is said he once bought out a local movie theater so that Anderson children could enjoy a free screening of the film.

The world may have known him for that iconic role, as well as others including Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and James Brown. But in his native Anderson, he was known as Chad. A hardworking, charismatic, humble young man from a supportive family; he was said by many to captivate everyone, while seldom calling attention to himself.

Sheila Hilton, retired principal of T.L. Hanna High School, first noticed Boseman when she was an assistant principal there. He came in as a freshman and over his four years there was involved in numerous activities before graduating in 1995.

“He was one of those kids. You see them on the basketball court playing basketball. Then I would go to a speech and debate tournament and he would be there debating. Then I would go to a play, and there he is in the play,” she said.

Hilton said that Boseman remained unfazed by the novelty of a high school student switching lanes with such ease. “What tickled me about him was that … he had an odd combination of interests,” she said. “But the kids noticed and appreciated that. They might not have been able to verbalize it, but they loved him. He was friends with everybody, so he was such a good role model and example.”

With all his magnetism, Boseman was never one to grandstand. Wayne Jones, Boseman’s high school varsity basketball coach, said that while the player could readily win over school friends and teachers with an infectious smile, he seldom sought the limelight.

“He had that quiet reserve about him and he wasn't always beating his chest,” Jones said, adding that Boseman was always respectful to everyone. “He was such a good kid.”

Jones said Boseman was a versatile athlete, one who also played baseball and was involved in track, too. He added that while Boseman didn’t have a specific standout talent like shooting or rebounding, he applied hard work to do them, and was thus the consummate team player. “That was part of Chad, that workmanship. He was going to do whatever it takes to do the best that he could do.”

Hilton also observed Boseman's tireless persistence. “His character showed through all of his high school years. In the back of my adult mind, I'm saying, ’This kid is going to be something big one day because he has perseverance.’”

While his educators may have been among the earlier mentors to take notice of Boseman, they were by no means alone. When he was at Howard University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in directing, actor Phylicia Rashad took notice, paving the way for studies at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford, England. Boseman was known to credit actor Denzel Washington for funding them.

From there, he employed his trademark persistence to win spots on episodes of "All My Children," “Law & Order” and other television shows, while also writing, directing and acting in staged productions.

In the face of famously fierce competition for parts among actors, Boseman was said to never compromise his principles. Hilton, who kept up with her former student via social media through his adult life, recalled an exchange they had concerning a television role that he had been offered.

Uncomfortable with the part’s portrayal of a Black character as a criminal that he viewed as perpetuating a Black stereotype, Boseman shared with Hilton his intention of appealing to the show to revisit the role.

His appeal was met with a call from his agent, who relayed that they had decided to go in a different direction and that he no longer had the role. Hilton added that his uncompromising character in the end cleared the way for some of his most acclaimed roles.

And, while Boseman may have been most celebrated for his roles in major motion pictures, he also distinguished himself as a playwright and director before his heady Hollywood days, receiving attention for works such as "Hieroglyphic Graffiti" and "Deep Azure."

With his combination of high standards and phenomenal success, Boseman made an impact on artists throughout South Carolina, who strived to achieve both. Clay Ross, an Anderson native and member of the Grammy Award-winning band Ranky Tanky, said he shared the same classroom with Boseman from the time he was in grade school through their high school years at T.L. Hanna.

"He was always super bright and focused. And he wasn't one of the kids that you could get to misbehave, but he wasn't nerdy. He was kind of cool," Ross said, adding that he was always fun to watch on the basketball court and that his classmate turned him onto music like A Tribe Called Quest.

The two were once assigned a creative writing class project in an advanced academic class, with Chad wildly impressing Ross with his. "I worked really hard on my story and thought (it) was really good and I was like, damn, so that's how you do that."

The two reconnected years later in the early 2000s when Ross was playing music in Brooklyn in small cafes with Gregory Porter, whose brother Floyd owned a cafe in Bedford-Stuyvesant called Bread Stuy.

"And one day I couldn't believe it, but I bumped into Chad Boseman in this cafe," Ross said, explaining how Boseman shared how he wanted to be a playwright. Later, he and the Porter brothers remarked on how they all felt his integrity.

"He made you feel like he was the kind of person you wanted to be around ... and you just got a sense something really wonderful is going to happen for this guy." The next time Ross saw him was on a billboard for the film "42."

Other South Carolina artists admired Boseman from afar. Kellen Gray, assistant conductor at Charleston Symphony, grew up in Rock Hill, S.C. While he never met the actor in person, he has frequently looked to Boseman’s example to navigate his career as an African American artist from a small South Carolina town, studying both his work and his interviews on programs like “The Actor’s Roundtable.”

Gray said he admired the gravitas Boseman brought to his roles, a quality he strives to emulate when he is on stage conducting. “This strength to stay himself, and to rely on his strength in all his roles, was the most profound thing.”

Gray appreciates Boseman's words of wisdom on remaining resolute in the face of considerable professional pressures. “To be an artist from an underrepresented community within an industry, you constantly deal with that moving tide that wants to push you one direction or the other,” he said. “There are people that want you to play this role or take this concert, to do this audition or program ... because they either want your Blackness represented or they want to utilize you for something.”

Gray said that one such Boseman quote he frequently references, “If you know who you are, you know who you're not.”

“The constant is that you feel all alone among these forces," Gray said. "And if you can just remember that other people have had to face it ... it's possible to persevere. It really is such a tremendous help.”

He hopes to further Boseman’s legacy by setting an example in order to inspire younger generations, observing that South Carolina is a state of small towns like his native Rock Hill, which didn't always afford him artistic mentors. “It's difficult to be what you can't see,” he said.

Ross noted that Boseman's rise had particular meaning for him as a fellow Anderson native. "I literally just felt like it was my success," adding that he gets gentle ribbing from Charleston friends about his small town upbringing. "You can't imagine how proud it made me."

Boseman's exceptional life will live on in Anderson, too. Hilton observed, “I think it sends a message to everybody. You really can do what you want to do and be what you want to be. It depends on how long you're willing to wait and how hard you're willing to work.

"It makes you feel that it's not really about where you from. Greatness can come from anywhere ... and maybe if we all dig a little deeper, maybe we have some of that greatness inside ourselves," Ross said.

Another artist and admirer is Varnville-based Ment Nelson. This week on social media, he shared a new portrait of Boseman in tribute.

Many others in Anderson this week have also expressed the desire to see Boseman memorialized in a fashion far grander than those Marvel action figures around town. Several have signed petitions that aim to replace a Confederate statue with his likeness.

Statue or no, the actor is certain to tower in his hometown. He will do so as a shining example of humility, hard work, principle and perseverance, that kind that transforms a fine young man into Anderson's beloved superhero.