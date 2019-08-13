It may be mid-August, but Halloween is summoning us away from summer with hopes of sweater weather, fall festivals and costume parties.

Following a six-year hiatus, one of Charleston's most notable Halloween bashes is being dug up from the grave. Skinful Halloween, an adult costume party that was held for 13 years straight until 2014, is back on Saturday, Oct. 26 at one of the Lowcountry's newest venues, the Charleston Woodlands.

There will be creepy costumes, live music and the option of camping out in the woods. Cue "Blair Witch Project." Prepare to be scared.

Past parties have included circus performances, laser shows, burlesque dancers and hay rides, among performers like Flava Flav and Too $hort.

Among the talent this year are Method Man, Redman, Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys, DJ Qbert and Charleston's own reggae champions The Dubplates. And that's just the initial lineup, with other acts to be announced at a later date.

The Charleston Woodlands, which will host the Pour House's "Into the Woods" Festival from Oct. 4-6, is a new 6,000-acre outdoor space at 4276 Ashley River Road in West Ashley. The property features 11 freshwater lakes, a black water swamp, more than 60 miles of wooded forest trails and a canopy of majestic oaks.

Just before Halloween, it will also feature goblins, ghouls, skeletons and more costumed creeps living it up in celebration of the Samhain season.

Tickets for this year's Skinful Halloween go on sale at noon Monday, Aug. 19 and will be available at charlestonwoodlands.com. Early bird tickets will cost $60 and include the ability to camp out overnight. Tickets then go up to $75 following the early bird time frame. Limited car, RV and camping spots will also be available.

Proceeds will go to Palmetto Community Care and Keepers of the Wild.