Sister Hazel drive-in concert in North Charleston postponed out of caution

The Sister Hazel drive-in concert slated for Nov. 14 at the Charleston Area Convention Center has been postponed until next spring.

There is no set date yet for the delayed performance.

The postponement was made after "a significant increase in coronavirus cases and in abundance of caution," according to the band's publicist, Mary Ann Kaylor Griffiths.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

"The safety of our fans, band and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we feel that this is the safest course of action," said Griffiths.

Tickets already purchased will be refunded, she added.

Sister Hazel, the '90s rock band popular for radio hit "All For You," has been playing in Charleston annually for more than a decade now. Typically, the group hosts a three-day party at The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms, known as the "Hazelnut Hang."

The drive-in concert setup has been trending since the pandemic threw a wrench in traditional concerts and music festivals. Performances by The Beach Boys, Snoop Dogg, Jason Isbell, The Avett Brothers and many more artists are happening at drive-in venues across the country.

At the Charleston Area Convention Center, this would have been the first drive-in concert.

Another drive-in show called "Pickin' in the Park" is set to feature local bands Gravel Road, Southern Flavor Bluegrass Band and Pluff Mud String Band. They'll play Nov. 7 at Johns Island County Park.

Gates open at noon, and concertgoers must register in advance. Tickets are $40 per vehicle of up to four people. On-site tickets will not be available. For more information, call 843-795-4386 or visit ccprc.com.