SIP SIP South Carolina online 'quaranstream' festival set for Thursday through Sunday

A four-day Songwriters in Paradise Shelter in Place Quaranstream Music Festival, dubbed SIP SIP South Carolina, kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16 with a series of performances featuring Hannah Miller, Joal Rush, Josh Roberts, Rob Crosby, Reggie Sullivan and Jesse Rice.
The festival continues at 6 p.m. Friday with performances by Hank Futch, Phillip Lammonds, Lauren Jenkins, Lewis Brice and Lee Brice. Saturday's sets start at 3 p.m. and include Madison Chance, Zandrina Dunning, Finnegan Bell, One Kool Blow, Charlton Singleton, Bobby Houck, Edwin McCain and Patrick Davis, among others.
Sunday's performances start at 2 p.m. with a set from Hobart Trotter and continue with 11 more musical acts, including Lauren Lucas, Tim Nielsen, Danielle Howle, Ryan Monroe, Steve Ray Ladson and Maggie Rose.
500 tickets are being sold for each day. Proceeds will benefit One SC Relief Fund, Feed Our Heroes Foundation and the SIP SIP South Carolina songwriters. For pay-what-you-can tickets, the full lineup and other information, go to http://stageit.com/SipSip.