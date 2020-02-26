Sign up for our Hot Sheet newsletter and you could win Charleston Wine + Food event tickets

Introducing our latest Post and Courier newsletter, the Charleston Hot Sheet.
The Charleston Hot Sheet is a collection of insider tips collected by our newsroom for people who like to go out and experience everything this city has to offer.
Launching next Thursday, March 5, this weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last-minute tickets and little-known experiences will arrive in your inbox just in time for the weekend.
Sign up below to receive the newsletter and you'll be automatically entered to win 2 tickets to the Charleston Wine + Food Festival's "Drink Responsibly: Sustainable Tequila" event on Thursday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
This ticket package is valued at $230.
Curated by The Post and Courier's Arts Critic Maura Hogan, the Charleston Hot Sheet will feature three components to help you plan your weekend, life and more.
- A list of tips collected throughout the week by our newsroom staff. As we comb all corners of the Lowcountry during our reporting, we might happen to hear about, say... a wheel of aged Parmesan that’s about to be cracked open at a small wine tasting, or a local’s advice on how to snag a seat at a swanky new restaurant without a reservation. We'll curate these exclusive tips all in one place for you.
- "If you liked X, then check out Y" recommendations. We’ll give you one piece of advice on a performance, concert or exhibit you should explore based on similar events you may have already experienced.
- What we're talking about inside the newsroom. Our curious and connected reporters, editors and photographers will give you a look at what we’re reading, watching, enjoying or talking about that you might love too.