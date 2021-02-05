Shovels & Rope's North Charleston High Water Festival canceled for second year in a row

NORTH CHARLESTON — For the second year in a row, the High Water Festival will not take place.

The two-day North Charleston music festival, put on by local Americana duo Shovels & Rope in coordination with AC Entertainment, was hastily halted last April due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It won't be back again this year.

"We will be taking a pause in 2021 and will return to Riverfront Park in April 2022," the High Water Festival team shared in a statement. "We wouldn't be able to deliver the festival experience you know and love this April, so we are going to focus all our efforts on preparing for next year."

The festival typically draws around 10,000 to North Charleston's Riverfront Park for the weekend.

Last spring, uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus circulated, abruptly postponing and cancelling close to a year's worth of events amid a pandemic. We're still in that cancellation season, even with the distribution of the vaccine in full swing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has said large concerts could potentially return this fall, depending on the vaccine rollout.

“If everything goes right, this is will occur some time in the fall of 2021, so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage, as well as people in the audience," he said in mid-January. "I think you can then start getting back to almost full capacity of seating. We’ll be back in the theaters. Performers will be performing, audiences will be enjoying it. It will happen.”

Though concerts may be back in autumn, Fauci failed to address festivals.

Spring and summer festivals are not looking promising nationwide. Coachella and Stagecoach announced cancellations in late January. Both large-scale music festivals were scheduled for April, along with High Water. May's Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores was also called off, while Summerfest in Milwaukee was postponed from June until September.

The High Water 2020 lineup was set to feature Shovels & Rope, Wilco, Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mavis Staples, Andrew Bird, Drive-By Truckers, Rufus Wainwright, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Wilder Woods, Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Strand of Oaks, the Felice Brothers, Shannon & the Clams, Seratones, Cedric Burnside, Indianola, Palm Palm and She Returns From War.

The riverfront experience also typically includes food offerings, such as a "Pass the Peas" chef lineup, oyster education classes and a Lowcountry boil.

For those looking to satisfy their Shovels & Rope fix, a new collaborative cover album dropped Feb. 5. That record, "Busted Juicebox Volume 3," is a part of the band's "Busted Jukebox" cover series, but with a focus on kid-friendly tunes. Featured artists include High Water Festival alums M. Ward, Deer Tick and The War and Treaty.

Folks can use code HIGHWATER21 to get 15 percent off the new CD or anything else in the Shovels & Rope collection.