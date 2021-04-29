Shoot for the moon with this week's trivia all about the full moon

April 26 was the full moon of the month and its most common assigned name is the Pink Moon. For an event that occurs regularly, many don’t realize that full moons have many names.

The most common names given to the full moons were established in the Old Farmer’s Almanac. According to the almanac, the practice of naming the moons may have its origin in the customs of the Native American tribes, though it is also possible that the tradition came with Central European settlers.

This week’s trivia offers a glance at the names of some full moons and a little insight into what inspired those writers long ago.