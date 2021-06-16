'Shameless' actress Shanola Hampton seen in hometown of Summerville

The Lowcountry is privy to a bevy of celebrity sightings these days, from Justin Bieber's wedding in Bluffton to Joe Jonas' run over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

The latest celebrity to be seen in the area is "Shameless" star Shanola Hampton, who plays Veronica Fisher on the Showtime dramedy.

Hampton is from Summerville and attended Summerville High School. She was back in town and posted on her Instagram story videos of her with her grandmother, in a rocking chair on the front porch of her childhood home and getting coffee in her hometown.

In the video with her grandmother, she asks how many grandchildren she has. The answer is 25, and 30 great-grandchildren.

"And who's your favorite?" Hampton slyly asks.

"I'm not talking," her grandmother replies with a laugh.

Then, Hampton is seen in a rocking chair on her childhood home's front porch with the caption "It's a Southern thing." She said rocking is a favorite pastime of hers and tells a story about how she used to roll down the hill in the front yard.

"I love being home," she adds.

Hampton chose Coastal Coffee Roasters for her June 15 coffee outing, proclaiming she plans to go to a new coffee shop every day she's in town to support local businesses.

"This place is so cute, and it was so fun," she shared about Coastal Coffee Roasters. "It's delicious and the girls are so sweet in there."

Coastal Coffee Roasters took to their Instagram page to promote the visit as well, including snapshots with Hampton and an autograph she signed for the shop:

"We had the pleasure of meeting/greeting & serving this gorgeous lady today! Shanola Hampton, we can’t thank you enough for stopping in to visit & for your support of Summerville local small businesses … it means more to us than you know!"

In a caption that could be reminiscent of her rise to fame from her South Carolina town, Hampton posted a selfie along with the text: "You don't have to say, 'I told you so' with words. A look will do," on June 15.