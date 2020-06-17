Seth G. teams up with Charleston musicians to release song of unity, 'A Time for Change'

Charleston-based pop music performer and violinist Seth G. spent his Sunday morning on May 31 cleaning up shattered glass and boarding up windows at King Street businesses after protests against police violence resulted in property damage.

"I hated seeing the city like that," he said. "I've been going to the daytime protests, but all the riots took away from the message and what needed to be getting across."

He wanted to articulate how he felt and take a stand for the kind of positive change he hopes to see in the city. He decided to write a song.

"It's time to stand up, it's time to speak out, it's time to show up, the time for change is now," he wrote for the hook. "I am you and you are me. Let's find a way to share our humanity."

He called it "A Time for Change."

Then he decided he needed to collaborate with other musicians who he knew also wanted to use their platform to speak up about what was happening.

He reached out to almost a dozen musicians, including several from Charleston such as trumpeter Charlton Singleton, singer-songwriter Emily Curtis, cellist Anna Mathias, Joel Chinloy of pop group The Midnight City Band, Mary Gilmore of Mary's Got a Band, David Higgins of The David Higgins Band and Tim Davis of One Kool Blow.

Curtis and Chinloy each contributed lyrics.

"I think a lot of them were looking for a way to make their voices heard, as well and stand up and speak out about what was going on," Seth G. said.

The result is a moving song with strings, horns and powerful vocals from some of the area's talented artists.

"I wanted to do something to raise awareness and spread positivity, because that's what I'm about," Seth G. said. "I feel like this is me doing my part."

He put together a video featuring the artists performing, interspersed with images of the protests in town. You can watch the video on Vimeo.