Seeking a global perspective in Charleston? An annual festival is primed and online.

It seems particularly fitting that this year’s Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival features on its first day a discussion of the pandemic.

After all, it was the very subject that prompted the festival to rethink its annual four-day roster with an emphasis on in-person gatherings. In previous years, it has swelled Charleston venues such as the Dock Street Theatre as well as a few shiny Charleston homes.

Billed as a 10-day virtual celebration of literature and ideas, the festival this year has gone online to feature 16 events that are split up as either livestream or prerecorded discussions.

While a contribution to the festival is encouraged from those who are viewing the events, they are freely available to those who do not feel able to contribute.

Together the events span fields from science to fiction, from the arts to national security, from democracy to gardening, all hashed out by a who’s who list of contemporary luminaries who are known to deftly delve into their particular rabbit holes on behalf of rapt audiences.

This year, the festival starts on Friday, Nov. 6, and runs through Nov. 15.

Charleston to Charleston

It bears parsing those titular Charlestons.

The festival was co-founded by two organizations boasting Charleston in their names. The Charleston Trust, in Sussex, England, which was home to the Bloomsbury group of writers, artists and thinkers (think Virginia Woolf and John Maynard Keynes) and now runs an annual festival on the site. The other co-founding partner is this city's own historic Charleston Library Society.

Diana Reich, artistic director of the Charleston to Charleston Festival who joined the festival by way of The Charleston Trust, notes the parallels between the Bloomsbury group gathering spot and the Southern city that is home to the festival.

"Charleston in Carolina has very strong and ... potent sense of identity, as well," she said, noting the city's history, cultural renown and aesthetic. Reich's aim is to harness that shared sense of identity into a coherent program each year through a bespoke festival.

"There was a lot of talk about the special relationship between America and England," said Reich of the conception for the festival. Often, it boiled down to trade deals and history, and not always of the warm-and-fuzzy variety.

"We thought what we would like to emphasize and reinforce is a special cultural relationship that we could exemplify. That really does inform our thinking."

Both founding partners now serve as sister organizations to the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, a stand-alone nonprofit corporation based in Charleston, S.C.

Festival's virtual world

Like most everything else in the fall cultural season, the pandemic put a hard stop to the high-level shoulder-rubbing that has been part and parcel of the festival since its founding in 2017. Thankfully, shining vital light on the most probing questions of contemporary humankind was still a go.

While the platform may have changed this year, the mission remains the same. That is to create a custom, boutique festival carefully considered so that each event contributes to the whole.

"Every event has been thought through to the value they would add to the festival," Reich said.

Since the festival this year cannot gather in Charleston, it will further connect with the locale by having events with a dedicated introduction. Most are delivered from Charleston, with some others given by Reich from London, thus underscoring the Anglo-American dynamic that has been the hallmark of the event.

"We've thought about this very carefully," Reich said. "We've tried to frame it in a way which confers the sense of identity that might be missing if you're all of a sudden thrown into a virtual session."

This year's lineup

In 16 events, the festival counts among its ranks some three dozen of the best and brightest minds from science, economics, politics, literature, the arts and more. (Full disclosure: I will moderate the Nov. 15 panel “Rebirth: Charleston,” a local companion to the festival’s “Rebirth” panel on reviving the arts from the fallout of the pandemic.)

Here are some of those involved this this year:

There is a Pulitzer Prize-winner in Anne Applebaum, the author of "Gulag: A History," which won the Pulitzer Prize, and "Iron Curtain: The Crushing of Eastern Europe, 1944-1956."

There is Sir Kim Darroch, who served as British Ambassador to the United States from January 2016 to December 2019.

There is Joseph Stiglitz, the Nobel Prize-winning American economist.

There is also acclaimed novelist Richard Ford and British theater maker Kwame Kwei-Armah, artistic director of the Young Vic Theatre in London.

There is also British horticulturist Monty Don, who speaks to the healing power of nature.

"This is an epoch-making period of time. ... We needed to address serious issues," said Reich, though she notes there are events intended to be entertaining and light.

In the months preceding this year’s festival, as COVID-19 leveled off and raged anew, Reich and team considered and reconsidered, Plan A’d and B’d. It was ultimately determined that a virtual festival was the ticket this year.

And, while the plan squelched that treasured sense of gathering in the same room, it did widen opportunities to import talent that would have been previously beyond reach.

About that pandemic

Among the events on the festival’s inaugural day is “The Pandemic Century,” which offers the context of past pandemics to gain a greater understanding of COVID-19.

It's a topic that could not be more top of mind. After all, it is the predominant issue in the presidential election engulfing national and international news, one certain to continue to inform discourse through many events over the run of the festival.

The prerecorded discussion tapped two authorities on the topic. They are medical historian and journalist Mark Honigsbaum, who is the author of five books, including "The Pandemic Century: A History of Global Contagion from the Spanish Flu to COVID-19,” and Carl Zimmer, author of "A Planet of Viruses," a New York Times science writer and adjunct professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry at Yale University.

In the prerecorded session, the two skillfully volley thoughts on the present pandemic and its historical underpinnings. Zimmer lobbed questions in a manner that was accessible and engaging. Honigsbaum responded, effortlessly plucking particulars from the past century of pandemics and before. Together, they also offered insights on current behaviors and predictions on vaccines.

It was a meaty, meaningful exchange that could have continued well beyond the given timeline. On Zoom, Reich rued that in previous years, such discussions would have carried into the green room.

Q&A

This columnist was afforded a chance go all Q and A on them.

Q: Are there historic incidences of misinformation disseminated by those in power during pandemics?

A: Honigsbaum cited President Ronald Reagan's downplaying of the spread of AIDs, with the scientific uncertainty between the virus and the AIDS syndrome contributing to conspiracy theories.

"I think if there's any lesson from past pandemics, you need honest, transparent communication from leaders to get through these things as well as you can," said Zimmer.

What would Honigshaum say to Anthony Fauci over a coffee? Honigsbaum confessed that Fauci is a personal hero. "I would say, 'Tony, I just wish you would be president.'"

Zimmer added that in his role as a reporter writing about infectious diseases, Fauci always picks up the phone and that it's an ongoing conversation.

Q: What compelled you to participate in the festival?

A: Zimmer chimed in, noting that he attended a previous Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival.

"It was a lovely time, the best book festival I've been involved with in the United States," said Zimmer. "I am very sad that among other things the pandemic is preventing us from getting together again. I hope that people can enjoy at least the spirit of the festival through these Zoom sessions."

"What I'm missing is being exposed to all those other minds and ideas," added Honigsbaum.

As the winds shift toward November's chill, scientists predict that when it comes to the pandemic, a dark winter approaches. Charleston to Charleston persists in gathering the minds and ideas that may well shine light.