You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

See what the buzz is about and celebrate World Bee Day with this week's trivia

Honey bees (copy)
Buy Now

Let’s look at some facts about this insect and maybe learn to appreciate them a little better for all they do for us. File/Journal Scene

May 20 is World Bee Day, celebrating one of the most unappreciated keys to our planet’s ecosystem. Perhaps due to their similar appearance to wasps, there is a lot of undue aggression toward bees, and many seek to eliminate them on sight.

That being said, bees are responsible for more than just honey. They are an integral part of sustaining life on Earth. Without their contributions to pollination it is believed plant life would collapse.

Let’s look at some facts about this insect and learn to appreciate them a little better for all they do for us.

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.