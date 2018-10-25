Since there were so many Halloween-themed movie events last week, I figured there would be more this weekend, the closer we get to All Hallows’ Eve. Local venues will not disappoint — there’s going to be a little blood, a little gore, a little humor and a little camp to go around.
“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”
The French Eclectic is coming right out the gate Thursday night with screenings of “The Shining” and “The Exorcist” in its warehouse. Costumes are encouraged and adult beverages will be available for purchase from the Chug-a-Lug Wagon (cash bar) and First Name Basis will have its oven-fired pizza food truck on-site. Bring your friends, grab some free popcorn, choose a sofa and huddle up because, well, “what an excellent day for an exorcism.”
WHEN: 6:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 25
WHERE: The French Eclectic, 4244-F Scott St., North Charleston
PRICE: $10 (cash-only or Venmo)
MORE INFO: 843-996-6117, thefrencheclectic.com/warehouse-events
The RiverDogs will host the fifth annual Trick-or-Treat Movie Night at The Joe on Friday, featuring Mike Wazowski and Sulley in Disney Pixar’s “Monsters University.” Maybe it’s just me, but how can you not love an animated character with one large eyeball? Kids are encouraged to wear costumes for trick-or-treating around the Riley Park concourse before the film.
WHEN: 6 p.m. trick-or-treating, 7-9 p.m. movie Oct. 26
WHERE: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $5 general; free with a donation of five or more canned food items for Lowcountry Food Bank.
MORE INFO: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2CDkXvA
Damn it, Janet! Let’s do the Time Warp again on Friday and Saturday. The Terrace Theater typically screens “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” once a month, but this weekend is special, of course, and will feature live shadow cast performances with Charleston’s Absent Friends.
WHEN: 11:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27
WHERE: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
PRICE: $11
MORE INFO: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
Movie in the Park at Hanahan Amphitheater on Saturday will feature the return of Mavis, Johnny and Dracula in “Hotel Transylvania 2” following the annual Trunk-or-Treat and Costume Contest.
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-266-0723, cityofhanahan.com/events/trunk-or-treat-costume-contest-movie-in-the-park
Something strange in your neighborhood? Something weird and it don’t look good? Who you gonna call? “Ghostbusters,” of course, which will be at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. on Saturday. There also will be a Ghostbusters/Bill Murray-themed costume contest and the Tamashii food truck will be there, though likely not with Stay Puft marshmallows.
WHEN: 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 2005 W. Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-225-8600, facebook.com/events/276843519823835
The College Activities Board with the College of Charleston will host Haunted CofC in the Cistern Yard on Saturday, featuring a screening of “A Quiet Place,” a haunted house, food and prizes for the costume contest. Don’t forget: “if they hear you, they hunt you.”
WHEN: 9-11 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE: Cistern Yard, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-953-8120, facebook.com/events/484188672065155
Frothy Beard Brewing Co. will present a special Scary Movie Night on Sunday, featuring some fantastically horrible thrillers. “Birdemic: Shock and Terror,” as the title implies, is about a horde of mutated birds that descend on a small California town. “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” is about, well, clowns from outer space that kill people in, wait for it, a small town. In “Humanoids from the Deep,” a scientific research experiment goes horribly wrong and produces mutations that are half-man, half-fish and kill people in, you guessed it, a small town.
WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 28
WHERE: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Ritteberg Blvd., Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-872-4201, facebook.com/events/503888383423789
The most popular movie screened publicly this Halloween season seems to be “Hocus Pocus” and if you really, really love it, you’ve got some more chances to check it out.
On Friday, you can see the Sanderson sisters on the 3,000 square foot Jumbotron at Films on the Field at MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island. Food trucks, a full bar and jump castles will be on-site and costumes are encouraged. Attendees may bring blankets and chairs, and leashed pets are welcome. No outside food or beverages permitted.
WHEN: 5:30-8:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. movie Oct. 26
WHERE: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive
PRICE: $5 general; free for ages 6 years and younger
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/1922191631222233, bit.ly/2ON3MPx
After the seventh annual Moncks Corner Halloween Festival on Friday, Thackery Binx hits the big screen at the regional rec complex. As for the festival, there will be trunk-or-treat down Main Street and a costume contest (ages 8 years and younger) at the Market Pavilion.
WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 26
WHERE: Moncks Corner Regional Recreational Complex, 418 E. Main St.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-719-7921, facebook.com/events/332584097498834
The witches of Salem head to James Island’s Halloween Market & Movie on Saturday and in addition to the film screening, there will be more than 50 vendors, food trucks, a book swap, bouncy castle, photo booth, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, a costume contest and more.
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 27; movie begins at dusk
WHERE: The Town Market on James Island, 871 Fort Johnson Road
PRICE: Free admission; $3 pumpkin painting
MORE INFO: 843-471-7845, facebook.com/events/1859916407391135
Charleston Music Hall will put a different spin on “Hocus Pocus” on Tuesday for Cinerruption LIVE!, featuring three local comedians improvising about the movie, during the movie. Think “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” but with witches. Note: this show is not designed for children ages 12 years and younger.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $10
MORE INFO: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com