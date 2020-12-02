Secrets with Santa, sounds of Bing Crosby and holiday shopping for your Charleston weekend

With Thanksgiving in the rear view, folks are ready for the December holidays; particularly, the ones with presents. This week's My Charleston Weekend features opportunities for Christmas wishes to be shared with Santa Claus, holiday markets with local artisans and vendors, area communities' tree lightings and parades, and places to check out some holiday movies and music to get you in the spirit while being able to socially distance.

Oh, no! Prancer and Vixen have lost their bells!

Turns out Rudolph and his colleagues dropped their magical sleigh bells in Hampton Park when making a practice run for their "big night" on Christmas Eve. For a week beginning Saturday, families can play their own (self-led and socially distanced) reindeer game, and shout out with glee (yippee!) while searching for the bells in the park for a Holiday Reindeer Bell Hunt. 30 Mary Murray Drive; Dec. 5-12. Presented by City of Charleston Recreation, call 843-724-7311 or visitcharleston-sc.gov/2477/Holiday-Hunts for more details on the map, worksheets and a special treat.

Kicking off Saturday , Holiday Laser Lights at Theodora Park in downtown Charleston will project inspirational and aspirational messages of hope along with magical-looking globes and lights that seem like jewels. 94 Anson St.; Dec. 5-Jan. 2. christmasincharleston.com

Although downtown Charleston's annual holiday street and boat parades are canceled, the city will still present its virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday via facebook.com/CityCharleston.

Goose Creek will host its Christmas in the Creek tree lighting 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the municipal center. 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/christmas-creek-tree-lighting

Hanahan will host its Tree Lighting and Movie in the Park event 6-10 p.m. Friday at the amphitheater, with a screening of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and a visit from Santa,who will receive Christmas wish letters. cityofhanahan.com/events/christmas-tree-lighting

Hanahan's parade will start 10 a.m. Saturday. facebook.com/CityOfHanahan

Isle of Palms will host Santa Claus Lane through Front Beach and Ocean Blvd. 6-7 p.m. Saturday, with its Christmas tree, elves with candy and a chance to deliver Christmas wish letters to Santa. iop.net/recreation/special-events-holiday-activities/holiday-street-festival

James Island will host its Drive-Thru Tree Lighting at town hall 6-8 p.m. Thursday with live music and treats. Don't forget to take a new, unwrapped toy for Sea Island Habitat for Humanity. jamesislandsc.us/drive-thru-tree-lighting-2020-12-03

Moncks Corner will host its Night-time Parade 6-8 p.m. Saturday along Main Street, followed by meetings with Santa at the holiday fair in the recreation complex. Additional weekend holiday fairs are open each Friday-Sunday through Dec. 20. The Holiday Lights Driving Tour continues at Old Santee Canal Park through Dec. 30. monckscornersc.gov/celebrate-the-season

North Charleston will host Christmas in the Park with the tree lighting 6:30-7 p.m. Friday at the community center and visits with Santa 4-6 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The Christmas light display at Park Circle will be up until Jan. 1. northcharleston.org/residents/special-events/christmas-festival

Summerville's Christmas on the Square starts Saturday in Hutchinson Square and continues through Dec. 19 for folks to vote on their favorite decorated Christmas tree. jslsummerville.com/events

Have a 'White Christmas' after all

Can it really be Christmastime without Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye? Irving Berlin is required, I dare say. The favorite holiday classic, "White Christmas" will begin Friday and a holiday encore of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" with the Metropolitan Opera will be screened Saturday at the Terrace Theater on James Island. terracetheater.com

Holy City Drive-In in Mount Pleasant will screen "Home Alone" on Friday. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. holycitydrivein.com

Summerville's PJs with Santa event 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson Square will feature a screening of "The Polar Express," presented by the Junior Service League of Summerville. jslsummerville.com/events

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be screened downtown at the Charleston Music Hall at 7 p.m. Sunday. $10-$12; charlestonmusichall.com

More Bing for your buck with Gracie & Lacy

"A Bing Crosby Christmas" presented by singing-and-dancing sisters Gracie & Lacy at Forte Jazz Lounge downtown Saturday will feature classic tunes and stories "that will have you dreaming of a white Christmas." The ladies will be joined by local jazz artist (and Forte's owner) Joe Clarke, collaborating on piano and vocals. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 5; 477 King St.; $20-$30; gracieandlacy.com

Justin Osborne's "A Very Susto Holiday" (solo show) at the Charleston Music Hall on Friday is "an intimate evening of your favorite Susto tunes with some holiday sprinkles on top." 8 p.m. Dec. 4; $30; charlestonmusichall.com

Take your own blankets and chairs for "Live at Firefly: Holiday Swing" with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra and special guest vocalist Zandrina Dunning at Firefly Distillery in Park Circle 6 p.m. Friday. $30; fireflydistillery.com/news-events

Charlton Singleton's "Holiday Spectacular" at the Charleston Music Hall 8 p.m. Saturday will feature holiday favorites along with "R&B to jazz, pop to classical and stops along the way." $40; charlestonmusichall.com

Chamber Music Charleston's "A Classical Christmas" virtual salon series performance from S.C. Society Hall will stream 7 p.m. Sunday. chambermusiccharleston.org/event/salon-series-a-classical-christmas

Get a dog to go with your Christmas tree

The Adopt & Shop Holiday Market at Firefly Distillery in Park Circle will host Southern Tails for Precious Paws and Berkeley Animal Center noon-5 p.m. Saturday. 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston; fireflydistillery.com/news-events

Santa Paws will be heading to Puppyland at Rita's Seaside Grille on Folly Beach with Pet Helpers 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, with specialty cocktails and a "socially distanced Christmas marketplace" with local artisans and a silent auction and raffle to benefit the James Island animal organization. 2 Center St.; facebook.com/ritasonfolly

Additional holiday markets include: