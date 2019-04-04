Whether you love it or hate it, it's back.

We're talking the next season premiere of Charleston-filmed reality TV show "Southern Charm." It's returning to Bravo at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. In the meantime, we've received a true gift, the Season 6 trailer.

It features everything from a chauffeured drive-thru McDonald's run to horseback riding to heated arguments at fancy parties. It's a lifestyle, y'all.

For this season, Naomie Olindo and Eliza Limehouse will join the Charmers, in addition to returning cast members Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner.

Longtime cast member Thomas Ravenel will not be returning this season after facing alleged sexual assault allegations.