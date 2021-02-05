SC's Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Bill Murray get Golden Globe nominations

Three South Carolina actors, one who died last year, have received Golden Globe nominations.

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman and Bill Murray were all bestowed the honor.

Davis, who was born in Matthews in 1965, and Boseman, who was born in Anderson in 1976, were both nominated for their roles in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

The drama about an influential blues singer in 1920s Chicago was Boseman's last film before he died of colon cancer in August. His parting role was as Levee Green, an ambitious trumpet player. Davis starred in the lead role as Ma Rainey, the "Mother of Blues" herself.

Davis was nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama, while Boseman was nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama.

Javon Johnson, a fellow actor, Anderson native and friend of Boseman's who just opened a performing arts conservancy in their hometown, saw the nomination as bittersweet.

"Unfortunately, he is no longer with us to experience his nominations, but we are all blessed to have been rewarded with experiencing his profound greatness," said Johnson. "Congrats, my dear friend."

Other nominees in the two notable categories include Carey Mulligan in "Promising Young Woman," Andra Day in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," Vanessa Kirby in "Pieces of a Woman," Frances McDormand in "Nomadland," Riz Ahmed in "Sound of Metal," Anthony Hopkins in "The Father," Gary Oldman in "Mank" and Tahar Rahim in "The Mauritanian."

Bill Murray, who resides in Charleston, was nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for his part in "On the Rocks."

Murray is up against Sacha Baron Cohen in "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Daniel Kaluuya in "Judas and the Black Messiah," Jared Leto in "The Little Things" and Leslie Odom Jr. in "One Night in Miami."

Murray played Felix Keane in the father-daughter comedy-drama, a "serial philanderer" and "relentless seducer" who shamelessly flirts with much younger women in front of his daughter Laura, played by Rashida Jones.

"Lovecraft Country," the horror-drama HBO series developed by Misha Green that featured 16-year-old Summerville actor Gerard Mikell, was also nominated for best television series drama. It's up against "The Crown," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark" and "Ratched."

The 78th Golden Globe awards ceremony, which will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 on NBC, will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, returning for the fourth time.