Scrooge to Santa, spirituals to snow globes for your Charleston weekend

Live nativity and lasers with some Dickens thrown in

If all the world’s a stage, then my parameters for what makes a “performance” are bigger, which means I can include more in this roundup (woo-hoo!). Check websites for start times and pricing details.

“The Living Christmas Story” drive-thru reenactment at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville, Thursday-Saturday. 843-873-1230, bethany-umc.com/christmas

The Christmas Laser Light Show at Exchange Park in Ladson, Thursday-Sunday. (Lasers and themed graphics set to music totally count.) coastalcarolinafair.org/events/2020/drive-in-christmas-laser-light-show

“Elf” in The Post and Courier parking lot in downtown Charleston, Friday. 843-937-4831, tickets.postandcourier.com/e/holiday-at-the-movies

“The Grinch” at Mount Pleasant’s Holy City Drive-In, Friday. 843-421-4408, holycitydrivein.com

“A Christmas Story” and “The Polar Express” at Terrace Theater on James Island beginning Friday. 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com/coming-soon

“Christmas Comfort: The Sound of the ‘70s” from the Village Rep at Tradesman Brewing Co. in downtown Charleston, Friday-Saturday. 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com/events/christmas-comfort-at-tradesman-brewing-co

African American Spirituals Concert virtually from Drayton Hall with Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers this Saturday and Dec. 19. 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org/event/december-12-and-19-spirituals-virtual-concert

“Holiday Spirits!” from Charleston Opera Theater at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston, Saturday. 843-343-0076, charlestonoperatheater.org

Charleston Men's Chorus Christmas Concert released online Sunday. 843-790-3168, charlestonmenschorus.org

“A Christmas Carol” streaming online from Charleston Stage through Dec. 31. 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com/achristmascarol

“Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol” streamed by The Village Repertory Co. through Jan. 3. 843-856-1579, bit.ly/3gpV6t5

Some holiday delights for your area of town

Last week, Rudolph and Co. dropped their sleigh bells in Hampton Park, and this week Santa lost some presents in West Ashley Park. All ages are welcome to help locate Santa’s Missing Gifts on Sunday afternoon. The registration deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 3601 Mary Ader Ave., Charleston; $25-$30; 843-724-7311, charleston-sc.gov/2477/Holiday-Hunts

Step back in time to Christmas in the early 19th century at the annual Candlelight Tours at the Nathaniel Russell House and museum. 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 13; 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; $25; 843-722-3405, historiccharleston.org/house-museums/nathaniel-russell-house

Santa is taking appointments for one-on-one time to share Christmas wish lists and visit with his elves Friday evening at the Folly Beach Community Center. 6 p.m. Dec. 11; 55 Center St.; 843-513-1836, cityoffollybeach.com/folly-holiday-events

Head to Goose Creek on Saturday morning for the Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade along St. James Avenue. 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 12; 843-797-6220, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/christmas-creek-holiday-parade

Mount Pleasant’s Holiday Market & Craft Show will carry on at the Moultrie Middle School Pavilion on Saturday, featuring yummies for your tummies and handcrafted gift items from local artistans. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 12. The town will host its 25th annual Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade along W. Coleman Boulevard Sunday night, beginning with a Pyrotecnico fireworks show. 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 13. For details on both events, 843-884-8517, experiencemountpleasant.com/play/events

The special candlelight tours have passed, but there are still opportunities to see the elaborate holiday decorations with A Traditional Christmas at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant as part of its general admission price. Daily through Jan. 3 (closed Christmas Day); 1235 Long Point Road; $12-$26; 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com/special_event/christmas-at-boone-hall-plantation

The Chanukah at The Bend drive-in event in North Charleston on Sunday will replace the annual Marion Square activities to keep the festive atmosphere of the menorah lighting while promoting social distancing. 4 p.m. Dec. 13; The Bend, 3775 Azalea Drive; Free; 843-884-2323, facebook.com/chabadcharleston

Low Country Harley-Davidson in North Charleston will host Santa Paws, a Pet-acular Event on Saturday to benefit Pet Helpers, with live music, portraits and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 12; 4707 Dorchester Road; 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com

The Holiday Hootenanny at Commonhouse Aleworks in Park Circle on Sunday will feature live bluegrass music with brunch and local artistans and vendors. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 20; 4831 O'Hear Avenue; 843-471-1400, facebook.com/commonhousealeworks

The Summerville Christmas Parade will run along Main Street on Sunday afternoon, and this year’s theme is “Snow Globe.” It will be a good chance to check out the specialty shops along the downtown route. 2 p.m. Dec. 13; 843-821-7260, summervilledream.org/summerville-christmas-parade

Grab a little hot cider for the Candlelight Tours of Drayton Hall in West Ashley and enjoy the holiday decorations of the historical 18th century home. Time slots between 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10-12 and 17-19; 3380 Ashley River Road; $40-$45; 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org/event

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens in West Ashley will bring back its Yuletide on the Ashley Holiday Market and Craft Fair on Saturday and Sunday with unique artisan crafts from local vendors. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13; 3550 Ashley River Road; 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html