A live stage spectacular that combines puppetry, aerial arts, acrobatics, magic, dance and cutting-edge technology is coming to North Charleston.
And the star is a detective dog who loves to eat. That's right. We're talking about Scooby-Doo, the beloved spotted wonder pup who has solved crimes throughout generations with his meddling human pals in Mystery Inc.
This version of Scooby is a six-foot-four animatronic and puppeteer-operated Great Dane created by 12 designers over the course of 1,600 hours.
"Scooby-Doo! And the Lost City of Gold" will have a tour stop and a brand-new mystery to unveil on June 13 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
In the adapted stage production, Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred and Velma travel to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of "The Lady in Gold" threaten to scare attendees away from an annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.
Longtime fans of Scooby can join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to the ancient civilization. Zoinks!
Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at scoobylivetour.com. They will also be available online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.