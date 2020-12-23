Scene: My Charleston Weekend is brought to you by the letter 'S'

So, it's about that time where we sign-off on December, so here are some entertaining ways to do it. Y'all will see that these options are bound by a commonality — the letter "S." Serendipity or strategy? Perhaps both. Either way, I wish you and your families a safe and happy holiday season — pace yourselves with the food and space yourselves from the cooties.

Stingrays take a stab at the Swamp Rabbits

Our beloved South Carolina Stingrays take to the ice for a home game at the North Charleston Coliseum, Sunday, against the Upstate's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The swamp rabbit is an actual animal found in the south central region of the United States and is a member of the cottontail genus, according to the National Wildlife Federation. I thought the only Cottontail was Peter, but I won't go down that rabbit hole. But let's just say I learned something. Let's also say that stingrays are related to sharks, so that's where my money's going on this match-up.

Sunday's promo is "What You Didn't Get for Christmas" and fans in attendance will have a chance to win a robot vacuum, drone, Amazon Echo, smart watch and Magic Bullet blender. The venue is operating at limited capacity. You're allowed to sit with your own pod of people (in groups of one to eight attendees) so that social distancing can safely be practiced. Go Rays! Puck drops at 3:05 p.m. Dec. 27; 5001 Coliseum Drive; Starts at $21; 843-529-5000, stingrayshockey.com

Santa's sleigh leaving aquarium

Speaking of stingrays, Christmas Eve Day is the last day to "SEA the Magic" at the South Carolina Aquarium downtown, as Santa will load up his "one-fish open sleigh" after some final photo opps Thursday. The aquarium has created holiday-themed experiences around the exhibits, including Santa's workshop and a life-size gingerbread house with interactive activities. Check out the snowflakes suspended from the ceiling and the gargantuan praying mantis replica wearing a Santa hat while the kids drop off their last-minute letters for the North Pole. 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 24; 100 Aquarium Wharf; $23-$30; 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org

Summerville Skates second season continues

Now that we're experiencing some seasonally appropriate weather, it's time to head to the Summerville Skates temporary ice rink sponsored by Summerville DREAM, which has provided "a more mindful outdoor recreation experience" in this time of COVID. Capacity is limited to assist with social distancing, and you can book an hour of skating time (in one direction only). Unfortunately, my skills when it comes to skating on ice (or anywhere, really) are ridiculously (and embarrassingly) deficient, but it's making the special memories that matters. Be sure to check the Facebook page for daily discounts and promos (The Dance Doctors will be there on Sunday). 3-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 208 S. Cedar St.; $8 general admission; 843-821-7260, ext. 700, summervilledream.org/summerville-skates

'Satchmo' show is streaming

"The memory of things gone is important to a jazz musician. Things like old folks singing in the moonlight in the backyard on a hot night or something said long ago." — Louis Armstrong

Choose your own showtime and stream "Satchmo at the Waldorf" on demand through Jan. 2, presented by Pure Theatre. This local production, based on the 2009 Louis Armstrong biography written by playwright Terry Teachout, is a solo performance from Douglas Scott Streater, featuring him in the roles of the legendary jazz icons Armstrong and Miles Davis, as well as artist manager Joe Glaser. The intimate exploration of Armstrong's life and legacy as the greatest trumpet player in the world, as Pure puts it, brings the audience in to an evening after a show at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, several months before he died in July 1971. Pay-what-you-will; 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Sly & The Family Stone tribute

Local sax-man Mike Quinn will work his collaborative magic once again with "Mike Quinn Presents: Dance to the Music, A Tribute to Sly & The Family Stone" at the Pour House on James Island for two showtimes Tuesday. Joining Quinn to perform the band's music, once described in Rolling Stone magazine as "a combustible mix of psychedelic rock, funky soul and sunshine pop," will be local superstars Charlton Singleton, Zandrina Dunning, Aisha Kenyetta, Corey Stephens, Stuart White, Dave Grimm and Manny Houston. Pour House COVID guidelines, aka “PoHo-tocols,” protocols set in place to encourage social distancing and ensure that patrons and staff members remain safe, include a limited seating capacity, where you/your pod can purchase a socially distanced table. 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 29; 1977 Maybank Highway; Starts at $15; 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Special: Recognizing Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits” in Swahili, is a seven-day observance of the seven principles, the “Nguzo Saba,” which are the seven ideals and values of African culture meant to build and strengthen the community. The celebration always begins the day after Christmas and ends on New Year’s Day. Lowcountry Kwanzaa and The Gullah Society currently have no in-person Kwanzaa events listed on their websites for 2020.

The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs, which typically pairs up with Lowcountry Kwanzaa for celebratory events each year, will mark the occasion by posting a video tribute to Dr. Ade Ajani Ofunniyin on its Facebook page (facebook.com/CannonStreetArtsCenter) and will share digital content from other sources Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Ofunniyin, also known as Dr. O, founded The Gullah Society in an effort to identify and preserve Charleston’s many historic Black burial grounds and pay proper tribute to the enslaved and oppressed ancestors of African Americans. Dr. O died in October.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa are Unity (Umoja), Self-Determination (Kujichagulia), Collective Work and Responsibility (Ujima), Cooperative Economics (Ujamaa), Purpose (Nia), Creativity (Kuumba) and Faith (Imani). For more information, visit facebook.com/LowCountryKwanzaa