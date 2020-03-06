SC recording studio hosting livestream benefit concert for Nashville tornado victims

An Upstate South Carolina recording studio is hosting a livestream benefit concert to raise money for victims of the recent Nashville tornadoes.

Red Arrow Studio in Westminster will host the online fundraiser, which will benefit Hands on Nashville, a nonprofit organization that deploys volunteers to areas in need of help.

The livestream fundraiser, dubbed the "Music for Music City Telethon," will take place from 6-9 p.m. March 15 on the recording studio's Facebook page.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Red Arrow Studio owner Cliff Witherspoon says that when he saw the photographs of the Basement East music venue in Nashville ripped apart by a tornado, it struck close to home. The wall with Music City's iconic mural "I Believe in Nashville" was the only part of the building left standing.

"I can't count how many times I've been there to see bands when I was up that way," says Witherspoon, who has managed Nashville bands before and has several friends in the area.

Witherspoon has been hosting concerts on Facebook livestream for about three years now, with the help of news and commercial production manager Sheila Merck. The studio, with 15-foot-high vaulted ceilings and professional recording gear and lighting, also has three high-definition video cameras. The audio is mixed through the studio console for a high-quality sound.

"This is not someone with their cell phone livestreaming," Witherspoon says.

When Merck started in television in the early 1990s, she worked on the Children's Miracle Network telethon, so combining video production with a cause is not foreign to her.

"Viewers seemed to feel that they were part of something bigger than themselves and donated to the cause," Merck says. "We're hoping that we will see a similar result. ...The more people who share the Facebook event, watch and donate, the more of an impact we can make."

The first band to join the livestream lineup is Tennessee Champagne, a band from the state impacted by the tornadoes. It will be the band's first time at Red Arrow Studio.

The second band to commit is Lecretia & ThunderRoad, a band from the Upstate that has previously partnered with a local nursing home and has currently adopted the Shriner's Hospital for Children and Greenville Memorial Hospital for children with cancer.

Lead singer Lecretia Ann is a cancer and stroke survivor.

"Any time there's an event to help anyone, I’m always one of the first to say yes, because I needed help myself years ago, and if it wasn’t for a lot of people that reached out, I wouldn’t be where I am today," she shares.

Ann's house also burned down years ago, so she know what it's like to start from scratch. She says she wants to help those who are currently in a similar situation.

Spartanburg band Salti Ray is the third band to join the lineup. Lead singer Mary Norris also has a connection to the cause.

"We just had a tornado come through Spartanburg, and in a lot of ways, our community was lucky, but it definitely made me more sensitive to the situation in Nashville," Norris says.

Each of the bands will be playing original music for a 45-minute set, interspersed with pre-recorded acoustic sets.

Witherspoon marvels at the livestream format, a platform he says has set Red Arrow apart from other South Carolina recording studios. Adding a benefit to the mix is extra rewarding.

"If I want to raise money for a cause, I can do a fundraiser or a GoFundMe campaign and help out someone in California that 20 years ago I could not have known even existed," he says.

Those interested can tune into the livestream from 6-9 p.m. March 15 or donate directly to the Facebook campaign at facebook.com/donate/211091716960780.