SC musicians including Ranky Tanky, Susto play virtual concerts for voting initiatives

"Rock the Vote" is a phrase that has been around since 1990, when an organization by that name was founded by Virgin Records in partnership with MTV.

The initiative was started to encourage young people to vote by enlisting the voices of musicians and celebrities. Among backers were Radiohead's Thom Yorke, who supported the nonpartisan nonprofit, though he disapproved of America's bipartisan system. Others offering encouragement over the years have included Christina Aguilera, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Today, there are many nonpartisan organizations like Rock the Vote that promote voting among America's youth. During the pandemic, a few are hosting virtual concerts to disseminate the message.

The iVoted music festival and Voting is Vital's Harmony on the Horizon concert series are two such initiatives that have involved South Carolina artists. Grammy Award-winning Gullah group Ranky Tanky and folk rock singer-songwriter Justin Osborne of Susto are among Charleston musicians to get involved.

"It's really important to get used to voting and get involved because that's how we make changes happen," said Osborne, who has already participated in the early voting process. "Everyone has a job and life, but those depend on the people we put in power."

Osborne said that because he's been home and not touring during the pandemic, he's become more aware of what's going on in local government. Thinking and living local have occupied his awareness, and becoming a parent has made him even more interested in getting invested in politics because he wants the world to be a better place for his daughter to grow up in.

"Personally, I want to see people become more civically engaged, and not just on a presidential election," said Osborne. "Things that impact us most are the elections that happen close to home."

Osborne wanted to get involved with the Voting is Vital campaign and its Harmony on the Horizon concert series because of his belief that voting can and will make a difference. He's worked with organizer Becca Finley before by promoting CHARM, a Charleston-based initiative that provides affordable health care to musicians.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based Voting is Vital concert series has been putting out a show every day leading up to the election. Osborne's virtual performance premiered online Oct. 26. The lineup also included Isle of Palms native Haley Mae Campbell and Charleston country singer Mel Washington. The 18 featured concerts will be strung together and streamed for free on Election Day.

"I love being engaged with this campaign because a lot of different people from a lot of different communities are represented," Osborne said. "It's a snapshot of who we are as a nation, but we all have to come together to figure out how to move forward."

Finley hand-selected the songs for Osborne and the other participating artists to perform on video at The Caverns in Tennessee, a subterranean music venue and destination featured in the Emmy-winning PBS series "Bluegrass Underground."

In the mouth of the cavern, Osborne strummed his guitar and sang his emotive music with the hopes of getting his political message across. Among songs performed were "Gay in the South," "Black River Gospel" and "Jah Werx."

The first is a love letter of solidarity from Osborne to his friends who have experienced discrimination and a hope for future government officials to support equal rights. The second paints a picture of who Osborne is and where he came from in the rural South and how that has shaped his views and his vote. The last is a song about coming together as a community, not just to make decisions but to support and ground each other as human beings.

"They're elevating their art, their message with civic engagement," said Finley of participating musicians. "We're using the exercise of the creative process to show that if we can come together as a music community, our government can, too."

More than 600 musicians will be coming together to support another nonpartisan campaign, iVoted, with a virtual festival on Election Day. To enter, a selfie at the polling station or with an empty mail-in ballot is required. After RSVPing, voters can watch a full day of virtual sets from around the globe, including Taking Back Sunday, Drive-By Truckers and Young the Giant.

Across South Carolina, participating artists include Ranky Tanky, The Blue Dogs, Brendan James, Beach Tiger, Corey Webb and Easy Honey from Charleston; Glass Mansions, Fat Rat Da Czar and Harry and the Hootenannies from Columbia; and Salti Ray from Spartanburg.

Rapper-activist Fat Rat Da Czar, founder of the nonprofit Love, Peace & Hip-Hop, also was pushing for voter registration at this year's semi-virtual World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day in October. At that event, Czar's manager, Janet Scouten, was introduced to the founder of the iVoted initiative, Emily White.

Czar was recruited for the virtual music festival and performed a 30-minute pre-recorded set with full production and full band that can be streamed on Nov. 3.

"As a cornerstone of South Carolina hip-hop, it's vital that Czar is a part of such an important initiative to get people to the polls," said Scouten. "No matter who you vote for, your voice needs to be heard."

Blake Arambula from Glass Mansions said the electro-pop project was scouted for the iVoted festival because of its Spotify reach, one statistic that was utilized to find artists from each state.

Not playing live much these days, Arambula and bandmate Jayna Doyle jumped at the opportunity to take a stage once more. The duo recorded their set at Columbia music venue New Brookland Tavern, taking advantage of the professional sound system and video camera setup.

"Regardless of what political affiliation they are, we want people to take that right they have to vote and exercise it," said Arambula, who has already cast his vote at an early polling station.

For Arambula, putting South Carolina artists on a national platform is another big goal that is achieved with this festival. Some major industry names are behind the initiative, allowing local artists to make important connections.

One of the organizers of the project is Kevin Lyman, the founder of Vans-sponsored punk rock festival Warped Tour. Another is Pat Sansone of Wilco.

"We're doing it because we support getting people out to the polls but also because it's a cross-promotional kind of thing that will expose us to a national audience," said Arambula.

All participating artists are donating their time to these projects in an effort to stand up for something they believe in. Song lyrics often focus on pertinent societal issues, and those issues will be addressed this Election Day on a virtual stage and, of course, at the polls.